ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host AVB Community Band presenting “We Believe in Youth: Music for the Young and the Young at Heart” in the center, 2391 S. Ridge Road, at 7 p.m. today, Monday, Oct. 17.

Info: ashwaubenonpac.org.

Donations welcome.

According to a press release: “We especially look forward to seeing young people just starting their band careers and their parents and grandparents…”

Director Mike Ajango says, “The October concert is all about kids – big kids, little kids, kids that climb on rocks – old and young alike. The goal is to have half of the audience be under the age of 15 – or at least transport them back to when they were under the age of 15.”

The assistant director of the AVB (All-Volunteer) Community Band is Paul Oleksy.

The concert will feature songs from many Disney movies – “Little Mermaid,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen,” “The Lion King” and more.

Added are the rousing “Entry of the Gladiators” and “Clowns! Clowns! Clowns!”

The featured vocalist is Amanda Rose Gillespie-Abegglen, who will sing selections from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Colors of the Winds” from “Pocahontas” and “Let It Go!” from “Frozen.”

The 80-member AVB Community Band is in its 41st season of “Music for a Lifetime.”

The press release says, “All of our members began their love of music as children … and we want to show today’s students just how magical good music truly is.”