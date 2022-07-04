FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Performances of Northern Sky Theater are affected this week by an outbreak of COVID-19 in the professional company. Info: northernskytheater.com.

A message to patrons says, “We’re so sorry to announce that, due to multiple COVID cases in our company, we need to cancel most of this week’s performances.”

The company says normal programming will resume outdoors at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater with the Saturday, July 9, performance of “Fishing for the Moon” and indoors at the Gould Theater with the Monday, July 11, performance of “Dad’s Season Tickets.”

The box office staff is contacting persons holding tickets for the week’s performances, which include “Love Stings” at the amphitheater.

Ten performances are canceled.

The company says, “We’ve done our very best to keep our company safe from COVID, and we are so bummed out that it found a way in. We are taking good care of our company members and rooting for their speedy recoveries.”

The professional company performs throughout the summer, into fall, with an annual holiday show.