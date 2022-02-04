‘Crown Matrimonial’ next for theater in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Attic Chamber Theatre of the Fox Valley will present Royce Ryton’s historical drama “Crown Matrimonial” starting next week Perry Theater of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatreinc.com.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 10-12; 2 p.m. Feb. 13; and 7 p.m. Feb. 16-19.

This is the story of King Edward VIII of England and Wallis Simpson, which continues to reverberate.

According to a press release: The story could be called “the greatest love story of the 20th century.” It focuses on the crisis that faces the British empire when King Edward VIII declares his love for American divorcee Wallis Simpson and abdicates. The play tells the story from the viewpoint of the royal family as developments eventually lead to the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Directing is Berray Billington, artistic director of Attic Chamber Theatre.

In the cast are Elisabeth Billings as Margaret Wyndam, Megan Carpenter as the Duchess of Gloucester (Alice), Mark Danielski as John, page to Queen Mary, Marisa Darcourt as the Princess Royal (Mary), Nancy Ernst as Queen Mary, Robert Ernst as Mr. Monckton, K.C.M.G., Kim Hammen as Mable, Countess of Airlie, Jeffrey Johnson as King Edward VIII (David), Stephanie Miller as The Duchess of York (Elizabeth Miller) and Casey Nash as The Duke of York (Bertie).

The play made its American premiere in 1973.

Due to COVID-19 considerations, masks are required in campus buildings.