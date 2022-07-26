Daddy D Productions outside show at Riverside Ballroom during the 2020 pandemic. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay is tweaking an idea from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Info here.

In two separate doubleheader events, outdoor performances in the parking lot of Riverside Ballroom will be combined with indoor chicken dinner, followed by more music.

The plan:

+ “Riverfest” is set July 31.

Daddy D Productions will play a first set of music and comedy starting at noon.

At 1 p.m., a meal will be served inside Riverside Ballroom.

A second set by Daddy D Productions will continue to 2:30 p.m.

At 3 p.m., The Cougars will take the stage and perform until 6 p.m.

Based in Green Bay, The Cougars is a six-piece pop and rock band fronted by three lead female vocalists, one who formerly sang with Daddy D Productions.

+ “Drive Up Daddy D” is set Aug. 14.

Daddy D Productions will play a first set of music and comedy starting at noon.

At 1 p.m., a meal will be served inside Riverside Ballroom.

A second set by Daddy D Productions will continue to 2:30 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Talk of the Town will take the stage and perform until 6 p.m.

Talk of the Town, led by Kevin Van Ess, features Dixieland jazz. Van Ess is a regular in the Daddy D Productions lineup.

The 2020 shows at the Riverside were a way that live music in a controlled environment gave the local performance scene a pulse. Little other action was going on.