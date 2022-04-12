APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The touring musical “Dear Evan Hansen” arrives next week for an eight-performance stand at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 19-22, 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 23 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. April 24.

According to websites: “Dear Evan Hansen” won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and a 2018 Grammy Award for Best Music Theatre Album.

The story follows Evan Hansen, a bullied high school senior with social anxiety. He is assigned by his therapist to write letters to himself detailing what will be good about each day. Evan’s mother suggests that he ask people to sign the cast on his arm to make friends… and nothing goes well.

The P-A-C’s information about “Dear Evan Hansen” includes this disclaimer:

“The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center offers a diverse selection of arts entertainment. Not all productions may appeal to or be appropriate for every person or for all ages. Patrons are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the shows we offer in order to make informed decisions prior to purchasing tickets.”

This show is recommended for ages 12 and older.

The show consists of music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson.

The musical opened on Broadway in December 2016. After a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has returned there.

The touring production features Stephen Christopher Anthony as Evan, Stephanie La Rochelle as Zoe Murphy, Claire Rankin as Cynthia Murphy, Nikhil Saboo as Connor Murphy, John Hemphill as Larry Murphy, Alessandro Costantini Jared Kleinman and Ciara Alyse Harris as Alana Beck.

The center’s website for the show includes access to a 34-page study guide filled with information about show and issues it approaches.