APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A touring production of “Disney’s Aladdin” arrives for eight performances next week at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, though tickets are in limited availability. Some performances are sold out. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 8, 9; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

Set in the fictional Arabian city of Agrabah, the story follows the tale of a poor young man who is granted three wishes by a genie in a lamp that he uses to woo a princess and to thwart the sultan’s evil Grand Vizier.

The musical is based on the 1992 Disney animated film of the same name. The stage version includes some songs from the movie but has songs of its own from the book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin.

The Broadway production opened in March 2014 and has been produced globally since. It is the tenth highest-grossing Broadway production of all time. It has been seen by more than 14 million people worldwide, as of August 2022.

The current North American tour features Adi Roy as Aladdin, Marcus M. Martin as Genie, Senzel Ahmady as Jasmine, Anand Nagraj as Jafar, Aaron Choi as Iago, Sorab Wadia as Sultan, Jake Letts as Babkak, Ben Chavez as Omar and Colt Prattes as Kassim.

Along with Appleton, this production is playing in such U.S. cities as Miami, Cleveland, Denver, Nashville, Kansas City, Chicago and Washington, D.C. and such Canadian cities as Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.