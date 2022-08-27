FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time, Northern Sky Theater will present a fall concert series at Peninsula State Park amphitheater during the first three weeks of September. Info: northernskytheater.com.

Performances start at 4 p.m.

According to a press release: “We’ve been wanting for a long time to expand our outdoor offerings into the fall,” said Fred “Doc” Heide, Northern Sky Theater co-founder, playwright, and fall concert performer Doc Heide. “It’s a beautiful time to be outside in Door County, and we are really looking forward to featuring so many of our favorite Northern Sky singers, musicians and friends.”

The schedule:

+ Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 1-3: “Back to the Woods.”

Featured are composer/pianist James Kaplan and actor/songwriter Karen Mal.

Collaborators and friends for almost 30 years, Kaplan and Mal are currently appearing together in the pit band for Northern Sky Theater’s “Fishing for the Moon.”

Joining the two will be guests, Minnesota songwriter David Stoddard and Sturgeon Bay chanteuse Kay Stiefel

+ Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 8-10: “The Jeff and Katie Show.”

Teamed as they reprise their popular show are songwriter/playwright Katie Dahl and Northern Sky Theater artistic director Jeff Herbst. The variety show features a bake-off, trivia, banter and music.

They will be joined by Memphis multi-instrumentalist Eric Lewis as a special guest on Sept. 8 and 9 and Doc Heide on Sept. 10.

+ Wednesday-Friday, Sept. 14-16: “Northwoods Nightcap: Happy Hour Edition.”

Doc Heide will team with playwright/actor/singer Lee Becker. The two will emcee and perform in the format they created in the mid-2000s for the Peninsula State Park stage.

Their concerts which will feature humor and plenty of original music. Included will be “Into the Moocherverse,” featuring multiple Ernie the Moochers from “Guys on Ice.”

Heide and Becker will welcome a variety of special guests, including Dan Klarer and Matt Zembrowski.

Shows will take place outdoors. Tickets are general admission. No park sticker is required for attending Northern Sky performances. Refreshments will include beer for the first time.