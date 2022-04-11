EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A play with many roots, including in Northeastern Wisconsin, has been selected for performance at the 19th annual Cincy Fringe Festival in early June.

The one-man “Bent Compass” was written by Door County resident/actor Neil Brookshire with combat medic Colin Sesek.

The play is part of the Primary Line-Up for the festival in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Other opportunities are in the works, including presentations in this region.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Neil Brookshire performed “Bent Compass” as an online offering of the Weidner Center in Green Bay. Here is my review of “Bent Compass” from that presentation: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-outstanding-video-sets-table-for-intensity-of-bent-compass-play/.

According to a press release: Brookshire and Sesek met while working for the Idaho Shakespeare Festival in 2004, the summer before Sesek joined the Army. Brookshire remembers Sesek bringing samples of MREs (Meals Ready to Eat) to the dressing room. The two stayed in touch during Sesek’s deployments to Iraq in 2006-2007, and later Afghanistan.

In 2013, they again connected with Shakespeare, and an idea to collaborate on a new play entered their minds.

Brookshire says, “I was fleshing out the background of a character who returns from combat in ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ and I thought who better to talk to than Colin. He’s done exactly that. Listening to his perspective helped me anchor my performance. And the more we talked, the more I wanted to explore creating a project based solely on his experiences.”

Sesek and Brookshire, who live in Idaho and Wisconsin, agreed to record weekly phone conversations resulting in more than six hours of stories. Brookshire then began the slow process of transcribing the material, and gradually, the form of the project revealed itself: a monologue play exploring how war shifts a person’s concept of normal.

Sesek says, “We wanted it to be as honest as possible, to get at what it’s really like.”

To achieve accuracy, Brookshire and Sesek used the transcriptions as the text, editing only for flow.

“The words in the play are Colin’s, so audiences are hearing his stories in the same way I initially heard them,” Brookshire says.

The words focused the story on Sesek’s journey from being a fresh recruit to a seasoned veteran, how combat shaped his thinking and perspective of the world and his life since.

Early iterations of the play include a reading at the Community Library in Ketchum, Idaho, and a self-produced live audio broadcast on Memorial Day from Brookshire’s home in Wisconsin during COVID-19 lockdown.

The reading caught the ear of Kelli Strickland, artistic and executive director of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Strickland facilitated funding and resources to get “Bent Compass” on its feet.

Brookshire contacted friend and actor Phil Darius Wallace, who has been writing and performing solo shows for two decades, to direct the play. The efforts culminated in a multi-camera recording in February 2021.

Audiences responded well to the virtual offering, in particular, those who have lived through similar experiences.

“That’s the best we could have hoped for,” Sesek says, “to have it resonate with combat veterans. That’s the goal.”

As in-person performances continue to return, Brookshire and Sesek plan to bring “Bent Compass” to audiences around the country.

Brookshire is an actor, writer and visual artist. He acts in theater and film, and writes and produces short films and audio plays. He resides in Door County and has been seen in such Peninsula Players Theatre productions as “Romance in D,” “A Trick of the Light,” “A Murder is Announced,” “Silent Sky,” “Miss Holmes” and “The 39 Steps.” He earned a BA from Boise State University and an MFA in Acting from Northern Illinois University.

Sesek is an educator and Special Forces Army Medic. He has deployed to multiple locations in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. He currently teaches Emergency Medicine to high school students, volunteers for Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, and continues to serve in the National Guard. He resides in Boise.