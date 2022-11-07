GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Community Theater will present eight performances of Melanie Marnich’s “These Shining Lives” starting Thursday, Nov. 10, in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 11; 4 p.m. Nov. 12; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 17, 18; and 4 p.m. Nov. 19, 20.

Based on real events, the story follows Catherine throughout her career at the Westclox Radium Dial Company near Chicago in the 1920s and 1930s. The job is everything she could dream of until time changes everything for Catherine and her work colleagues.

The cast: Connor Heimerman, Bob Pekol, Katie Schroeder, Falon Scott, Lydia Skarivoda and Raechal Wozniak-Sanford.

In an email interview, director Sandy Zochert offers this perspective:

What did YOU learn from studying this script?

I learned more about this real-life situation as the script presented it in a very creative, personal way. The script is very multi-dimensional and suggests strategies, both audio and visual, to create an historical tale capturing the essence of a specific time and event. Action and physical spaces would need to be fluid and seamless. These are aided by projection clarifications, which help define and identify. This is essential since five of the six actors in the show represent a total of 16 characters. It was important to create an easy-to-follow format that enables the viewer to become absorbed with the characters and their lives.

Is the cast new or familiar to you?

My cast was a wonderful combination of actors whom I’d previously directed or acted with, others whose work I was familiar with, and several who were new to me and CT. I was amazed to see how easily they combined to create this new family.

What kind of player wants to be involved in this story; what are the motivations?

I think we all have felt moved by this historical story and how it’s influenced and improved present-day situations. Playing naive characters against a backdrop of a story whose tragedy we ourselves understand needs a deft hand to contrast the youth and hope of the times with their loss as they clash with realizations of life, business and greed. Illuminating the past is a challenge and privilege.

The setting will be unusual for a CT play; tell me about the production preparations for the set.

It was important for the set and the environments it represents, to be simple and easily understood. The projector that Kit Honkanen, our light and sound manager, had procured, was essential, as were the slides written into the script. These new tech items were fun and interesting to integrate into our show, and I am eager to see how our audiences react to them. The immersive qualities of the sounds and flavors of the time were important to capture in music and costume.

What does Melanie Marnich have going that you really like?

She personalizes the events by involving us with her likeable and recognizable characters and giving us the hopes and dreams of love interests Catherine and Tom. The structure of the story was the harsh reality of history, jarring us with its truth and headlines.

Anything you feel is pertinent, please add.

It was a pleasure to tell this story while still today, situations like Camp Legiun and others, encourage us to uncover harmful situations and seek reparations for those wronged. It is always good to be aware of history and learn from it. We sometimes need reminders, also, that sometimes we love and continue behaviors that, legal or not, may be our undoing.