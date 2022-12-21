DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight live theater productions are announced for Broadway Theatre in 2023 according to the playbill for the most recent Birder Players show.

The theater is home of Birder Players and Birder Studio of Performing Arts.

Six of the productions will be by Birder Players:

+ “Into the Woods” – Feb. 16-26.

Created by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, the musical is yeoman’s work all around, including in the audience. Amid the mirth and fairy tale fun are life lessons to be heard. The prime one: Be careful what you wish for. The show turns on that thought.

The first act is a weaving of stories of characters wishing for a prince, money and a child, and all the wishes are granted.

The second act, the stinging one, is the happily ever after – the rest of the story of life going on.

This is a show with substance.

A 2016 production of St. Norbert College Music Theatre included the work of producer and music director Dudley Birder and choreography by Alicia Birder, now producer and director of Birder Players.

+ “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” – April 14-22 and Sept. 7-16.

Birder Players previously presented the musical in 2018.

By Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts, the show is about couples, love, relationships and things that can go right and things that can go wrong in couples, love and relationships.

The show bristles with adult humor and meaning.

+ “A Chorus Line” – June 15-25.

The show is a collaboration of Marvin Hamlisch (music), Michael Bennett (conception), lyrics (Edward Kleban (lyrics) and James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante (book).

The story: An audition is in progress for a coming Broadway show. The director first works a large ensemble, calling out specific moves and corrections. From this sea of motion and angst, he makes is first cut. Twelve singer/dancers – gone. For the rest of the show, the director probes the lives of the 18 remaining dancers and reveals a bit of his life because he once lived with one of the dancers.

A 2015 production by St. Norbert College Music Theater included direction and choreography by Alicia Birder.

+ “The Book of Empty Pages” – July 12-22.

The dramatic musical is by Brandon M. Rockstroh. It premiered in 2017 at Green Bay Southwest High School, where Rockstroh is choral director.

Snapshot: A gifted son has celebrated college graduation in a joyous and boozy party and headed home in a car with three friends has a life-altering experience.

Rockstroh’s music spans many styles. The opening, boisterous number thrives on with a touch of an African chant. In another, a couple sings a haunting duet of the same music but with words from different directions. In another, an add-in is a vocal percussion soloist. The most complex song of the show finds individuals or groups sing the same basic music from specific perspectives in a sea of sound.

+ “Under the Skin” – Aug. 10-18.

Details will be announced.

+ “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” – Nov. 29-Dec. 16.

This has been a popular show for Birder Players in recent seasons, and now the troupe will return to the tale of the transformation of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Two productions will be with youth casts of Birder Studio of Performing Arts:

+ “Wizard of Oz” – May 10-14.

+ “Children of Eden Jr.” – Sept. 27-Oct. 22.

***

Birder Studio of Performing Arts will be recognized at the Jan. 18 “Doctors in Recital” concert at The Weidner.

The organization shares proceeds with local causes.