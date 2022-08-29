DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Evergreen Theater of greater Green Bay will present eight productions on its dual season of Mainstage and Young Actors productions.

All performances are in Webb Theatre in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts of St. Norbert College.

Ticket information is at snc.edu/tickets. General information is at evergreentheater.org.

In a nutshell, Evergreen Theater is an adult and youth community theater company that sometimes fits youth into appropriate roles in adult-oriented plays and adults into appropriate roles in youth-oriented plays.

This happened when Evergreen Productions (a former name) merged with Next Door Theater for Children that was created during President Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” vision.

Mainstage season

+ “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised)” – Sept. 23, 24, 25 (matinee), 29, 30, Oct. 1, 2 (matinee). By Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield.

The comedic romp through all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays is performed by three actors in just under two hours. It’s “fast paced, witty, physical and full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike.”

+ “A Christmas Story” – Dec. 9, 10, 11 (matinee), 15, 16, 17, 18 (matinee). Adapted by Peter Grecian from the memoir of Jean Shepherd.

Snapshot from website: Humorist Jean Shepherd’s tale of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!” All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking; and Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios.

+ Two one-act plays: “A Thousand Cranes” and “Ghost Light: Scenes About High School Theatre Life” – Feb. 17, 18, 19 (matinee), 23, 24, 25, 26 (matinee).

“A Thousand Cranes” by Kathryn Schultz Miller presents the true and poignant story of Sadako Saski, who was 2 years old when the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, where she lived. Sadako, now 12 years old in the story, is an excellent athlete who races daily with her friend Kenji. However, one day while running, Sadako gets dizzy and falls. She is hospitalized, and it is discovered that she has “radiation sickness,” or leukemia – an effect of the bombing. At the hospital, Kenji reminds her of the old story about the crane. If a sick person folds a thousand origami cranes, the gods will grant her wish and make her healthy again. Sadako happily begins folding hundreds of beautiful, colorful paper cranes.



“Ghost Light” by Gregg Cummings is about the life of theater geeks – diva battles, wise techies, know-it-all costumers and shy sound designers. Throw in athletes bit by the acting bug, a theatrical promposal, a college audition, a play written in stage directions and you have nine scenarios showcasing high school theater life.

+ “The Miracle Worker” – May 5, 6, 7 (matinee), 11, 12, 13 (matinee). By William Gibson.

This Tony Award-winning play is the story of Annie Sullivan and her student, Helen Keller, who lost her sight and hearing at the age of 19 months.

With compassion, humor and dramatic tension, “The Miracle Worker” explores the volatile relationship between a lonely teacher and her headstrong charge. Trapped in a secret, silent world, unable to communicate, young Helen is violent and spoiled, treated by her family as subhuman. Only Annie sees a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued from Helen’s dark, tortured silence. After scenes of intense physical and emotional struggle, Helen’s breakthrough finally arrives with the utterance of a single, glorious word: “water.”

Young Actors season

+ “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” – Six performances total: Dec. 1, 2, 3, 4. By Jahnna Beecham and Malcolm Hillgartner, based on the play by Barbara Robinson.

This is the Evergreen favorite, this time with music.

Snapshot: The Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world, so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. Fighting and cigar-smoking don’t belong in Bethlehem, and the Herdmans have never even heard the Christmas story. Soon everyone is calling for first-time director Grace to fire the Herdmans. But Grace isn’t ready to give up on the Herdmans and their view of the Christmas Story. This is a buoyant musical adaptation of the funny and touching holiday classic. Silent night? Not a chance. But sometimes a little joyful noise is just right for Christmas.

+ “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” – Six performances total: Feb. 9, 10, 11, 12. Dramatized by Joseph Robinette based on the story by C.S. Lewis.

This is the classic work about the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. There are chases, duels and escapes as the witch is strives to keep Narnia in her possession and to end the reign of Aslan. Included are the temptation of Edmund by the witch, the slaying of the evil wolf by Peter, the witnessing of Aslan’s resurrection by Susan and Lucy, and more. This story of love, faith, courage and giving, with its triumph of good over evil, is a true celebration of life.

+ “Bedtime Stories (as Told to Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)” – Six performances total: April, 27, 28, 29, 30. By Ed Monk. It’s Dad’s turn to tell his three rambunctious kids their bedtime stories, but when he gets fuzzy on the details, the classics get creative: a prince with a snoring problem spices up “The Princess and the Pea,” “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” cries dinosaur and Rumpelstiltskin helps turn all that pesky gold into straw. “You may think you know your fairy tales, but not the way Dad tells them.”