APPLETON, (WFRV) – The Next Chapter Actors, an independent theater company in northeastern Wisconsin, will present four performances of the musical “Falsettos” this week in Kimberly-Clark Theater of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (P.A.C.). Info.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. June 23-24 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 25.

“Falsettos” was written by William Finn (music, lyrics, and book) and James Lapine (book).

The show premiered on Broadway in 1992 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning for Best Book and Best Original Score. The musical was revived on Broadway in 2016. The revival was filmed and adapted for the PBS “Live from Lincoln Center” television series, and broadcast in October 2017.

The Next Chapter Actors is a non-profit theatrical group comprised of community members who perform theater geared toward “real world” events and topics.

Artistic director Kyle Weidman describes “Falsettos” as “a contemporary musical about family, relationships, therapy, bar mitzvahs, and AIDS.

“Marvin, a neurotic and closeted homosexual leaves his wife, Trina, and son, Jason, to be with his lover, Whizzer. In time, Trina ends up romantically involved with the family psychiatrist, Mendel, all the while Jason is stuck in the middle.

“Tempers flare and problems escalate, but with the help of their lesbian neighbors, Charlotte and Cordelia, Marvin and his entire family learn to grow up and face their future with love and dignity.

The cast and crew: Natalie Beck, Alexis Berget, Abby Charlier, Joseph Gallo, Chase Grabowski, Craig Hietpas, Marki Hietpas, Tyler Hietpas, Brittney Koerner-Wrench, John Leja, Jensen Mackenzie, Audrey Soberg, Austin Walls, Ethan Wege, John Wiedman, Kyle Weidman, Tina Weidman and Sarah Wheeler.

Many of the players have extensive experience on area stages.

“Falsettos” is the third production of The Next Chapter Actors to be presented at the P.A.C. The company was started by Kyle Weidman in 2016.