Players in the ensemble The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields. (ASMF)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Civic Music Association is headed back into full swing for its 2022-2023 season starting with an appearance by The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, one of the world’s most acclaimed chamber ensembles.

The string ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, 2420 Nicolet Drive. Info: bccivicmusic.org or weidnercenter.com.

According to a press release: The concert will open the season’s five-concert Classical Series presented by the Brown County Civic Music Association.

This year marks the 96th anniversary season of the volunteer organization founded in 1926-27 to bring top touring professionals to the local stage at an affordable ticket price.

The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields is an eight-member string ensemble from England known for “its impeccable live performances as well as top-selling recordings.”

The Oct. 8 program will include Henry Purcell’s “Chacony for Strings in G minor;” Johannes Brahms’ “String Sextet in B-flat Major;” the selection “Ricercar a 6” from Johann Sebastian Bach’s “The Musical Offering;” and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Octet in E-flat.”

The Academy of St Martin in the Fields, based in London, was founded as a conductor-less string group by John Churchill, master of music at the London church of St Martin-in-the-Fields, and famed violinist and conductor Neville Marriner.

Brown County Civic Music Association board president Christopher Sampson notes the coincidence of the ensemble’s Green Bay visit taking place the same weekend the hometown NFL team faces the New York Giants in London. “It is somehow fitting that on the eve of the Packers playing in London, London’s best play in Green Bay,” he says.

Rest of season (from press release)

+ Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m. – Davin and Levin harp and guitar duo, Cup Joy auditorium. Emily Levin, principal harp with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and Colin Davin, an accomplished performer and educator with the Cleveland Institute of Music, combine to present a beautiful and out-of-the-ordinary evening of music.

+ Friday, March 3, 7:30 p.m. – Frisson Ensemble, Cup O Joy auditorium. From New York City, with strings and woodwinds, the nine-member ensemble features some of the best and brightest of classical music’s rising young stars. Frisson showcases rarely performed masterworks and a wide-ranging repertoire.

+ Monday, March 27, 7:30 p.m. “The Pirates of Penzance,” by New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players, Weidner Center. The association hosts a fully staged and costumed operetta with Broadway-caliber vocalists and comic actors in an entertaining evening of musical theater. In the spotlight are Mabel, Frederic, that most Modern Major General, and a deep and talented cast accompanied by a live pit orchestra.

+ Sunday, May 7, 3 p.m. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Weidner Center. For nearly two decades, Brown County Civic Music Association has capped its annual classical-music subscription series with a visit by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. “Led by Music Director Ken-David Masur, the MSO is among the finest orchestras in the nation, with full-time professional musicians performing more than 135 crowd-pleasing concerts each season in venues throughout the state.”