DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Evergreen Productions of greater Green Bay will present seven performances of the Rusty Harding drama “Fly Babies” starting this week in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 18-19; 2 p.m. Feb. 20; 7 p.m. Feb. 24-26; and 2 p.m. Feb. 27.

The play tells of Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) of World War II.

According to a press release: It took until 1977 for President Jimmy Carter to sign legislation recognizing the WASPs as veterans. In 2009 President Barak Obama awarded the surviving WASPs the Congressional Gold Medal.

Note from the theater: “As a community-based theater organization, we are committed to providing quality entertainment through our Mainstage, Young Actor and Summer Young Actor programs. Evergreen started in 1985 with “A Christmas Carol,” bringing young actors and adults together to entertain and enrich our community. We continue that tradition each season. Our Young Actor program started as Next Door Theater in 1969, bringing theater by and for children. We value our heritage and our community and are proud to bring ‘Fly Babies,’ a historically significant production to the stage this season.”

Snapshot: World War II is raging, and in 1943 on the home front five young American female pilots join the newly-created Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs). They are a wide-eyed farm girl, a spoiled heiress, a seasoned barnstormer, an Asian-American who has already witnessed the horrors of war and an African-American who is fighting her own war against prejudice. All five experience the challenges, the triumphs and the tragedies of serving their country on the home front and discover that not all battles are fought overseas.

Although some parts of the story are fiction, the struggles that the WASPs endured were real. In less than two years, the WASPs flew 13,000 aircraft more than 60 million miles. They were not part of the “Airforce” – they paid their own expenses and endured harsh living conditions, because they loved America. They were civilians yet they flew every type of military aircraft – including the B-26 and B-29 bombers – as part of the WASP program. They ferried new planes long distances from factories to military bases and departure points across the country. They tested newly overhauled planes. And they towed targets to give ground and air gunners training shooting – with live ammunition.

Directing is Melisa Quaintance, assisted by Jenny Harper.

The cast consists of Myrna Dickinson, Sanibel Harper, Addisen Groehler, Mary Kay Vande Logt, Lexi Corrigan, KoBao Kong, Mary Spencer, Addisen Groehler, Nick Kramer, Bob Pekol, Dave Harper and Josiah Elkins. Note from college:

Due to COVID-19 considerations, masks are required in campus buildings.