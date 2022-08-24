Scene from last season’s production of “Red” in University Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance has scheduled four productions for its 2022-2023 season. Info here.

According to a press release: The season’s three theatrical productions explore the human condition and relationships in new ways. Each features characters on their pathways of self-discovery, personal insights, love and loss.

In addition to the three productions, the season will see the return of DanceWorks following a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

An overview:

+ The season will start with “The Effect” by Lucy Prebble.

When Connie and Tristan sign up for a drug trial for a new antidepressant, the drug isn’t the only chemistry in the lab. With their romance heating up, Connie and Tristian begin to question if their feelings are real or a result of the drug and the supervising doctors begin to face off over the ethical consequences of their work.

Winner of the 2012 Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Best New Play, “The Effect” will be directed by Rebecca Stone Thornberry and performed in Jean Weidner Theatre in The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts.

Performances are scheduled Oct. 13-15 and 19-22.

+ The second production is the romantic musical “If/Then” with music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey.

“If/Then” was nominated for a Tony Award and was an Outer Critics Circle nominee for best score in 2014.

The story follows Elizabeth, a city planner, who moves back to New York following her recent divorce. At the onset, Elizabeth makes a choice and we watch as the story splits into two concurrent narratives. Following both stories, simultaneously, “If/Then” paints a deeply moving portrait of one woman’s life as we all reflect on moments and ask ourselves “what if…?”

“If/Then” will be directed by Thomas Campbell with musical direction by Ben Olejniczak and choreography by Denise Carlson-Gardner.

Performances will be held in University Theatre in Theatre Hall on campus and are scheduled Nov. 17-19.

+ The third spot of the 2022-2023 season will feature the return of “DanceWorks, A Concert of Dance.”

Directed by Denise Carlson-Gardner, DanceWorks features original pieces choreographed by Carlson-Gardner, choreography students and guest artists.

The performance will be presented in University Theatre on March 3-5, 2023.

+ The final production of the season will be the popular “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition” by Qui Nguyen.

A journey into the world of fantasy role-playing games, “She Kills Monsters” is a high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and ’90s pop culture. The show is “an homage to the geek and warrior inside each of us.”

Directed by Alan Kopischke, “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition” will be performed in University Theatre, April 20-22, 2023. An additional production, for school groups, will also be held at Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts as part of the center’s daytime Stage Door series.

