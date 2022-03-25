MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Attic Chamber Theatre Inc. is gearing up for its 2022 summer season.

According to press releases: Three productions will be presented at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatreinc.com.

Auditions are set there Saturday, March 26, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Appointments are recommended by phoning (920) 734-7887.

Here are the productions:

+ “Ten Chimneys” by Jeffrey Hatcher – June 9-12, 15-18. Directing is Berray Billington, Attic Chamber Theatre artistic director.

The play has Wisconsin roots in the author, the place and focal characters. The setup: It’s summer 1938, and Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne, the two most revered stars of the Broadway stage, have decided to perform Anton Chekov’s “The Sea Gull.” But first they must retreat to “investigate” the play at Ten Chimneys, their sprawling Wisconsin estate, surrounded by actors, family and hangers-on. When a young actress named Uta Hagen arrives, a romantic triangle begins to mirror the events in Chekhov’s play about passion and art. “The result is a funny, poignant and revealing look at private lives that never really leave the stage.”

+ “Wait Until Dark” by Frederick Knott – July 8-10, 12-16. Directing is Michael J. Laskowski, Vintage Theatre artistic director.

A sinister con man named Roat and two ex-convicts, Mike and Carlino, are about to meet their match. They have traced the location of a mysterious doll, which they are much interested in, to the Greenwich Village apartment of Sam Hendrix and his blind wife, Susy. The con man and his ex-convicts, through a cleverly constructed deception, convince Susy that the police have implicated her husband Sam in a murder, and the doll, which she believes is the key to his innocence, is evidence. She refuses to reveal its location, and a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues between Roat and Susy – in the dark.

+ “Cabaret” by John Kander (music), Fred Ebb (lyrics) and Joe Masteroff (book) – Aug. 12-14, 18-20. Directing is AJ Westbrook.

Set in 1929 Berlin during the waning days of the Weimar Republic as the Nazis are ascending to power, the musical focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub and revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw’s relations with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. A sub-plot involves the doomed romance between German boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider and her elderly suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor. Overseeing the action is the master of ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub. The club serves as a metaphor for ominous political developments in late Weimar Germany.