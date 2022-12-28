MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Paris in turmoil, a road comedy and a revered getaway are on the theatrical palate of Attic Chamber Theatre for 2023. Info: attictheatreinc.com.

The troupe, which has brought such offerings since 1950 has set its season of performances at the Communication Arts Center of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus.

Each play will have nine performances.

According to the website, the season:

+ “The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson – Feb. 9-12 and 15-19.

The new play by the prolific Gunderson is about four very real women who lived in France during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror.

These beautiful, renegade women lose their heads in the irreverent, girl-powered comedy as they try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris.

The play is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, “and how we actually go about changing the world. It’s a true story, or total fiction, or a play about a play that ends in a song and a scaffold.”

+ “Leaving Iowa” by Time Clue and Spike Manton – June 8-11 and 14-18.

The family-friendly comedy is about idealism and character of parents from the “greatest generation,” and their dedication to the family road trip.

Snapshot: Don Browning, a middle-aged writer, returns home and decides to finally take his father’s ashes to his childhood home, as requested. But when Don discovers Grandma’s house is now a grocery store, he begins traveling across Iowa searching for a proper resting place for his father. This father-and-son road trip shifts smoothly from the present to Don’s memories of the annual, torturous vacations of his childhood, leading him to reconcile his past and present at the center of the United States.

+ “On Golden Pond” by Ernest Thompson – July 13-16 and 19-22.

The classic American drama is about retired couple Ethel and Norman Thayer who are spending their 48th summer at their vacation home on Golden Pond. Their delightful summer routine is given a bitterly comedic edge by Norman’s unreliable memory.

A visit from their daughter Chelsea exposes the turbulent relationship between father and daughter, the generation gap between young and old, and the difficulties of a couple in their twilight years.

It’s a play that “effortlessly illustrates the hilarious, heartbreaking, human moments of which life is made.”