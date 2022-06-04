GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe based in Green Bay will present the new comedy musical, “Baxters – Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” starting next week at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay. Info: meyertheatre.org.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. June 10, 11, 17, 18; 1 and 7:30 p.m. June 23; 7:30 p.m. June 24; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. June 25.

The show is a takeoff on a real place that operated in the 1970s and ’80s at the corner of Dousman Street and Broadway in Green Bay.

The press release says, “Welcome to Baxters restaurant, where everybody knows your name! Mr. Broberg manages the establishment with the assistance of the cooks, Pat and Tom. Waitresses Amy, Lisa and Sarah, keep customers happy with their innovative ‘team serving’ strategy. With this crew of characters, Baxters is definitely the place to be in the 1980s. The restaurant features new dishes never seen in Wisconsin, like cheese and bacon skins, zucchini sticks and even margaritas. Are they original recipes or rip-offs of another establishment …perhaps TGI Fridays? Like everything else in the world, the best ideas are the ones that are stolen. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, right? It may only be a matter of time until Baxters is called out for corporate espionage.

“One fateful evening, Paul and Kasey Friday enter the doors of Baxters. The couple snoops in undercover, posing as customers, to research Baxters. Where are they from, what do they want, and when will their cover be blown?”

The June 10 performance is a benefit for Discover Green Bay’s new visitors center.

In the cast are Frank Hermans, Pat Hibbard, Tom Verbrick, Paul Evansen, Amy Riemer, Lisa Borley, Sarah Hibbard and Kasey Schumacher,

The band consists of Dennis Panneck (guitar), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards), Andrew Klaus (drums), with Ross Loining on lights and Kelly Klaus on sound.

Song selections include “Where Everybody Knows Your Name (Cheers Theme),” “No Time,” “You Really Got Me,” “Call Me,” “It’s a Heartache,” “Jack & Diane” and a “Lady” medley.

This show was first scheduled before the COVID-19 pandemic gained a grip.