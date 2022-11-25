ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) – Abrams Spotlight Productions will present the musical “White Christmas”in The Nancy Byng Community Theater, and tickets are dear.

According to the website, only single seats remain and wait lists have been started.

The performance schedule: 7 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 3; 1 p.m. Dec. 4; 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 8, 9, 10; and 1 p.m. Dec. 11. Info: abramsspotlightproductions.com.

The Dec. 6 performance was an add-on as a fundraiser to replace the roof on the theater.

The musical is based on the 1954 movie of the same name. The stage version does not adhere exactly to the movie script but embraces feelings of nostalgia, love and gratitude.

The book is by David Ives and Paul Blake, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin. The illustrious Berlin wrote scores to 13 Broadway musicals, contributed to seven revues, wrote songs for 12 classic Hollywood movie musicals and created many of the most well-known popular songs of the 20th century, including “White Christmas.”

The story is about a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process.

Veterans Bob Wallace (played by Bobby Buffington) and Phil Davis (Preston Pelegrin) have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters (Ali Carlson and Elizabeth Jolly) en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former Army commander (Bob Maloney).

Along with “White Christmas,” the score features such standards as “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano” and “How Deep Is the Ocean.”

Directing is Debra Jolly, with Heather Cox and Bill Koehne as assistant directors.

Also in the cast are Kari Moody (Martha Watson), Elyse Finger (Susan Waverly), Tyler Otto (Ralph Sheldrake), Betsy Finger (Rita), Allison Schoel (Rhonda), Allen Steeno (Ezekiel Foster) and Brady Cox (Mike).

In the ensemble are Hailey Marquart, Presley Ellison, Hayden Beekman, TJ Hock, Julie Johannes-Frohliger, Brigit Pettit, Kelsey Steeno, Sydney Surber and Abby Frank.