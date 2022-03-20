GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We are starting spring today, Sunday, March 20, and many performing groups in our region are well into planning summer.

There is a special eagerness this year.

Everybody wants to leave the COVID-19 pandemic behind.

For the first time in two years, full summer schedules are taking shape.

The hundreds of people who are involved in performance groups in Northeastern Wisconsin ache to get away from the pain.

Companies like The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills have already cast multiple productions.

Northern Sky Theater of Door County sent out a video of overjoyed cast members who are returning for another round of the hit musical comedy “Dad’s Season Tickets.”

Birch Creek Music Performance Center near Egg Harbor is setting up for a full 28 concerts this summer.

Attic Chamber Theatre in Menasha is among the troupes with an audition call out for a full return to summer action.

St. Norbert College in De Pere will again tap the community for two productions of its cherished Music Theatre.

In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre will have lots of folks brushing up their Shakespeare for a park presentation.

In Door County, Door Shakespeare is looking forward to an expanded season with William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” along with a new version of Alexandre Dumas’ “The Three Musketeers.”

Historic Peninsula Players Theatre has set the plate for a full, five-production summer menu for the first time in three years.

After much change, Third Avenue PlayWorks in Sturgeon Bay will get going at full steam.

After two stalled summers, the Peninsula Music Festival looks to again hook listeners on classics.

And people in Fond du Lac are firing up for another kind of classic with “Mamma Mia!”

Keep an eye on this column for many more developments in the weeks ahead.