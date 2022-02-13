GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Just like clockwork, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe based in Green Bay has a new show playing.

What is happening is a big tease of a popular TV sitcom from last century, “The Brady Bunch.”

The way Frank’s does it, the story becomes “The Franky Bunch.”

Like in the original, the family is blended, with six kids altogether.

One of the funny things about Frank’s show is a couple of the teenage characters are closing in on 60 more than 16. That’s joked about in the show that opened (my review) at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay.

Another funny thing is how writers Frank Hermans and Pat Hibbard pull the audience’s chain with how pushy the guys are and how shallow the girls are.

For laughs, the father always favors his boys over his wife’s girls – which the opening-night caught every step of the way and reacted to.

One of the sight gags is practically everybody wears a wig, the guys’ especially like thickets.

Played by Frank Hermans, the father has an ego as big as the houses he designs, a cardboard cutout version of which is another sight gag.

Interior jokes are woven in, like how this story includes no mother character – thus to keep down the cost of production.

Frank’s stories are always new and partly just for fun to satirize life and people.

A main part is to give each singer a way to get into the next song, this time being from the ’60s.

The prime singers can really belt, but even so the volume has been set too loud lately.

Especially interesting are visits to the styles of Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Roberta Flack.

Performances of Let Me Frank Productions’ “The Franky Bunch” continue to Feb. 26 at the Meyer Theatre, with a run-out date Feb. 16 at Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc.