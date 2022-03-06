GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sometimes when we who report news are out and about anyplace, we come across unexpected stories.

We like finding surprise gems and a chance to write about them.

This is one such story.

When it happened, I felt like I was bumping into an old friend in an unlikely place.

It was during a recent vacation in Hawaii, and the place was the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.

Nearby is where the USS Arizona was sunk and where the USS Missouri is docked.

The museum features many fascinating sights, including bullet holes in a hangar from the Japanese attack of Dec. 7, 1941.

I was on my way to Hangar 79 with its bullet-holed windows – something I wanted to see first-hand because it made history real – when I came upon a surprise.

A sign.

“Bob Hope, Commanding Officer of Laughter.”

Held up by sandbags.

Wha’?

Boy, did that sight take me off guard.

It’s outside a pavilion that is hosting an exhibition: “Bob Hope: An American Treasure.”

Included are multimedia displays about how he touched lives as a comedian and as a kind of war hero.

Many people in Northeastern Wisconsin have experienced Bob Hope’s presence.

I thought they would like to know there is such an exhibition, which travels and is among others in a few places.

Maybe they had – or were – a father like mine, who laughed at Bob Hope’s movies and TV shows and admired his guts for entertaining troops on the front lines.

Maybe they were in the crowd when Green Bay celebrated the nation’s Bicentennial in a big way in 1976 by bringing in Bob Hope to add luster with a show in Lambeau Field.

Maybe they were part of festivities he took part in in 1972 surrounding the opening of the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon.

Maybe another time they were among a throng that turned out to greet him, complete with men in uniform and an honor guard, for heart-felt recognition when he arrived at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel Airport.

Over the years, Bob Hope also stayed in Egg Harbor, put on shows in Green Bay and Manitowoc and played golf in Mishicot.

Bob Hope had a place in the hearts – and funny bones – of many, many folks around here.

All that came flooding back when I was on my way to see bullet holes in a hangar where Blue Angels and MIG fighters share space.

The place is especially dramatic, and to offer a touch of humor there is what Bob Hope did.

As a newspaperman, I never turned down an opportunity to interview Bob Hope by telephone or meet him in person.

Once, I happened to be away from my desk when the call came. The newsroom secretary answered my line and shouted across the room, “Warren, Bob Hope is on the line!” Heads turned, and everybody knew Gerds had a cool interview coming.

So, seeing the sign was like making that connection again.