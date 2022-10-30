WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) – Taking a side trip to a page in history, a visit to a theater well known to Americans:

Six or so blocks from the White House is the fateful Ford’s Theatre.

It is where President Abraham Lincoln was mortally shot in a balcony box seat April 14, 1865.

He was assassinated by actor John Wilkes Booth.

More than 600,000 visitors, most in school groups, come to Ford’s Theatre every year to hear the dramatic story.

The building is filled with interesting displays recounting the event and the life of the beloved Honest Abe.

One irony is Lincoln previously saw John Wilkes Booth and members of his family perform in William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” at another theater.

Ford’s Theater is for sure a museum with a warm heart for Abraham Lincoln, notably in a display with a bronze figure of him overlooking the theater.

One night assured a place in history for Ford’s Theatre, built in 1862.

The story doesn’t end there because Ford’s is still an active theater putting on plays with well-known titles over many years.

Nine days ago, when I visited, the stage area was in disarray in the midst of preparations for a holiday run of the tried-and-true “A Christmas Carol.”

Ford’s puts on classics, but it also hosted a pre-Broadway run of the wonderful “Come from Away” that later was seen by thousands at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton.

America’s most-famous activetheater also has a display in which Abraham Lincoln surfaces as something of a theater critic, too.

His thoughts on how Shakespeare’s plays should be presented: “A farce, or a comedy, is best played,” he wrote… meaning seen live. On the other hand, “a tragedy is best read at home.”