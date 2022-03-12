MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Complications, complications, complications. A fellow with three fiancés has a complicated life – and quite comical (silly) in the case of “Boeing, Boeing.”

The story goes that Bernard, an architect with a grand apartment overlooking the Eiffel Tower in 1960s Paris, maneuvers a love life with three airline hostesses as he and his live-in maid keep track of their airline schedules.

It just so happens that the day an old school buddy shows up after 18 years, the scheduling goes haywire and buddy Robert gets caught up in the frenetic shenanigans.

The play is a farce, meaning that anything goes and nonsense reigns.

Friday night’s audience for The Masquers’ production in Capitol Civic Centre ate up all the wild goings-on, inspiring the actors to pour on the energy. A theater full of laughter does that.

A special moment opened the evening. During the standard welcoming by the troupe’s president, in this case Luan Leonardelli, mention was made this is 91st season of The Masquers, Inc. Luan Leonardelli choked up a bit. Her spontaneous quaking voice and teary eyes showed how meaningful community theater is. And 91 seasons, how wonderful.

Once the story of “Boeing, Boeing” is set up, which takes a while because it is so tricky, scene after scene of wild mayhem ensues with appropriate overacting because everything is ridiculous.

The only “sane” thing is the set. It’s the large living area of a well-appointed apartment with six doors or doorways (necessities for a farce) and a large window with a view that says “big bucks” about the apartment. Jon Medendorp is fully invested in this production as set designer/master builder along with being director.

Set design of Jon Medendorp, who also directs. (Warren Gerds)

Side observation: “Boeing, Boeing” has been popular in Northeastern Wisconsin over time because it, despite its French origin, includes a character from Wisconsin, Robert. What happens around Robert is not like anything in Wisconsin – so we’re quaint and quiet.

Everyone in The Masquers’ cast has a key burst of action – or dozens in the case of Jake Jacquart as Bernard and Logan Lopez as Robert. Their lying/covering up sequences are intense bolts of inanity – the staple of farces – and the two deliver and deliver and deliver.

Bits here and there for everyone could be sharper, but the sheer volume of action and audience response carry this production.

In farce, one character is the cause of the trouble. Normally, there is a foil who cleans up the messes. In “Boeing, Boeing,” there are two. One is Robert. And the other is Berthe, the domestic servant, portrayed by Ellen Peronto who has an especially expressive (rubbery) face and aura of fatigue from constantly being put upon by Bernard’s maneuverings with her cooking schedule for the air hostesses:

Jessica Iannitello provides an elegant air as Gabriella from Italy.

Em Schaller generates sparks as Gretchen from Germany.

Heather Love spoofs New York as Gloria and unleashes remarkable physicality in Gloria’s response to kissing experimenting with Robert’s line of “Nothing is impossible.”

The show is a massive situation comedy, and the players have a lot of fun with the wink-wink humor and breeziness that’s infectious.

***

Running time: Two hours, 32 minutes

Remaining performance: 7:30 p.m. March 12

Info: cccshows.org.

Creative: Playwright – Marc Camoletti, translated by Beverly Cross and Francis Evans; director – Jon Medendorp; producer – Phillip Jindra stage manager – Dani Frahm; assistant stage manager – Tessa Komorowski Jindra; set designer – Jon Medendorp; master builder – Jon Medendorp; set decorator – Lisa Heili; costume design – Patrick Schamburek; hair and make-up design – Erin LaFond; props master – Ally Stokes; sound design – Kevin Sievert; sound engineer – Lisa Heili; lighting design – Alexa Malley; lighting technician – Roz Vossen; program – Phillip Jindra, Roz Vossen, Tessa Komorowski Jindra, Bill Fricke; photographer Tessa Komorowski Jindra;

Cast:

Bernard – Jake Jacquart

Berthe – Ellen Peronto

Robert – Logan Lopez

Gabriella – Jessica Iannitello

Gloria – Heather Love

Gretchen – Em Schaller

Voiceovers – Seth K. Hale

***

NEXT: “Clue” by Sandy Rustin, May 12-14.

THE VENUE: Renovation and upgrade projects of 2019 include new seating (with drink holders in the arms), technical upgrades and added public spaces. Located at 913 S. 8th St. in downtown Manitowoc, the 1,003-seat West Auditorium of Capitol Civic Centre features classically oriented styles befitting its 1921 origins as a combined vaudeville and movie palace. New lighting brightens the auditorium considerably. Two large, tiered, tear-drop clear crystal chandeliers grace shoulders on each side of the proscenium stage. All around is ornamentation – Corinthian capitals on faux columns, leaf-and-scroll braces beneath balcony and step-stage box seat areas, gold and red paint highlighting swirls and/or patterned geometric designs amid the cream-colored wall features. The ceiling is coffered. The fringe around the stage is ornate, with the stage curtain regal red with the Capitol Civic Center’s signature overlaid C’s standing out in the middle of the top hanging, which includes six tassels. Distinctive in the theater is the mezzanine, which is tucked far under the balcony and above the rear seats of the main floor. Also distinctive: Upper level signs say “OUT” instead of “EXIT.” The lobbies (the second level new in 2019) and meeting areas complement the rest of the theater in design. One area includes photo displays of stars and prominent personalities, including Charlton Heston and his wife, Two Rivers native, Lydia Clark Heston. The “Jewel on the Lakeshore” is home to 14 community arts, music and theater groups. Designed by local architect William J. Raueber and built by the local George Brothers, Arthur and John, the theater opened June 16, 1921, at Ascher Brothers’ Capitol Theatre under a lease agreement with the Chicago-based Ascher movie and vaudeville house operators. The current name dates to 1987, following restoration with the lead grant coming from the Ruth St. John and John Dunham West Foundation, Inc.

THE PEOPLE: John West was president of the Manitowoc Shipbuilding Co. The foundation that bears the Ruth and John West name supports and fosters the arts, with the Rahr-West Art Museum another significant site in Manitowoc.