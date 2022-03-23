APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A joke in “Church Basement Ladies” is couples in rural Minnesota go to the Corn Palace in South Dakota for their honeymoon.

Such sweet corn fills the musical that is playing in Fox Cities Performing Arts Center’s Kimberly-Clark Theater for four more sold-out performances.

People of a certain age love the show, and for good reason. It is wise, outrageous, neighborly, dancey, energetic, robust, funny, understanding and lively. The words spell out “wonderful,” by the way.

The show is a Midwestern masterpiece of a kind. “Church Basement Ladies” is the original musical based on the writings of two women who grew up Lutheran. That show spawned seven sequels. Seven sequels!

The current production is part of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of “Church Basement Ladies” on national tour. In a way, the “reprise” explains why the show has been so successful. It is extremely clever and personable.

In a nutshell: Four faithful women and their pastor serve their congregation at important times, cooking up a storm in their church’s basement kitchen.

The show is not one story, it is four stories – a lutefisk fest, the funeral of the janitor, a fundraiser for the dead furnace and the wedding for one of the women. For each, the ladies cook and bake madly and merrily.

And sometimes sadly.

It’s 1964, and kitchen matriarch Vivian laments changes in traditions at the church. Sometimes, this is treated comically. It was very dramatic for Vivian when the color of the church hymnals went from black to red. One of the other women lays the blame: “Communists,” she says. Later, after more changes pile up, Vivian feels seriously adrift and sounds like many people today. “I just feel lost,” she says.

And so “Church Basement Ladies” more than tickles the funnybone. It is knowing. And the five characters sing and dance about all manner of things… specialty dishes, hot flashes, Lutheran-Catholic differences/similarities, the “evil” of Minneapolis-Saint Paul and truths in life. With gossip tossed in. It’s the doggone-ist musical, with colorful harmonies.

The pastor figures in as a foundation and a source of chatter. A widower, he has married a younger woman, which the church ladies note with a bit of soft raciness. Fuel for more gossip, the “new wife” is on the wrong side of the Sorenson/Sorensen spelling.

Sight gags abound – stacks of winter wear when it’s 22 below, mounds of food, menopausal moments, a door that needs to be rear-ended to open, a pair of “boots” made of plastic bread bags that must not be thrown away because they are new… endlessly.

Having seen “Church Basement Ladies” on one of its tour stops in Green Bay back when, I tried to figure out what might be different other than cast members I saw. The wireless headset for individual amplification is a newer thing. Otherwise, the show seems to be virtually the same, though little things seem to have more finesse… a little tweak here, a little tweak there to add to all the cleverness.

For all of us, old friends change. This one barely has, thankfully.

Running time: Two hours, five minutes

Remaining performances: 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 23 and 2 p.m. March 24

Info: foxcitiespac.com

Creative: Inspired by the “Growing Up Lutheran” by Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson: book – Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke; music and lyrics Drew Jansen; director – Curt Woolan; set and properties design – Erica Zaffarano; costumer – Trina Benedict; lighting design – Scott R. Herbst; music direction – Dennis Curley; choreographer – Wendy Short Hays; company and stage manager – Jessica Bradish; master electrician – James Eischen; production manager and sound design – Ryan Milligan; technical director – Tyler O’Brien; wardrobe supervisors – Autumn O’Ryan and Robbie Mancina

Cast (varies):

Mrs. Lars Snustad (Vivian) – Autumn O’Ryan; Janet Paone, understudy

Mrs. Gilmer Gilberson (Mavis) – Robbie Mancina; Dorian Chalmers, understudy

Mrs. Elroy Engelson (Karin) – Dorian Chalmers; Roxanne Britz, understudy

Miss Signe Engelson – Tara Borman; Lisa Bark, understudy

Pastor E.L. Gunderson – Tim Drake; Gregory Eiden, understudy

Songs (recorded soundtrack)

Act I

“Closer to Heaven (in the Church Basement)” – Company

“The Pale Food Polka” – Mavis, Karin, Vivian, Signe

“Get Down to Business” – Mavis, Karin, Vivian, Signe

“Song for Willie” – Pastor and Ladies

“My Own Personal Island” – Mavis, Karin, Vivian

“Dead Spread” – Mavis, Karin, Vivian, Signe

“Closer to Heaven” (Reprise) – Mavis, Karin, Vivian

Act II

“Get Down to Business” (Reprise) – Mavis, Karin, Vivian

“The Cities” – Mavis, Karin, Vivian

“This is Most Certainly True” – Mavis, Karin, Vivian, Signe

“Sing a New Song” – Company

“Mother of the Bride” – Mavis and Ladies

“For Good” – Vivian, Signe

“Sing a New Song” (Reprise) – Company

NEXT (for center): “RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles,” March 29.

THE VENUE: The Kimberly-Clark Theater is a hybrid “black box” theater – flexible, focus on the performance space, open ceiling with theatrical and ventilation equipment exposed and little ornamentation (though this theater has color in red curtains, padded red seats and wood elements). Located within the larger Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, the space is 56 feet wide, 75 feet long and 25 feet high. For “Church Basement Ladies,” approximately 300 seats are set up on risers in the main space and in balcony spaces. Along the edges of the risers, railings wobbled a bit under my hand and made me nervous. The second level is rimmed by segments of wood paneling, an acoustic touch that adds a visual boost.

THE PEOPLE: Kimberly, Clark and Company was established in 1872 in Neenah, with key figures in the papermaking firm being four businessmen-friends – John A. Kimberly, Havilah Babcock, Charles B. Clark and Frank C. Shattuck. The business has been Kimberly-Clark Co. since 1906. John A. Kimberly, from a poor family in New York state, was an idea guy who took to business at an early age. Charles B. Clark, also from New York, was popular enough to be elected mayor of Neenah and to the U.S. House of Representatives.