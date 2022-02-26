GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The title says it all: “Circle Mirror Transformation” is other than ordinary.

In the play by Annie Baker, there is a circle. There is a mirror, though imaginary. And there is more than one transformation.

The performance takes place in University Theatre of Theatre Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

The story takes place in 2010 in a community center in fictional Shirley, Vermont. Students are taking a six-week dramatics class.

The audience watches a teacher and her four students run through a series of exercises that turn out to reveal the personality, travails and triumphs (sort of) of each person.

An important question from one of the students is this: “Are we going to do any real acting?”

The characters do not do any acting as such. No script, no learning of lines, no development of scenes or any such normal necessities.

The teacher is into revelatory psychology – a kind of plumbing of the soul to discover an inner truth.

Any real acting comes from the five players on stage. Director Rebecca Stone Thornberry has them burrowing determinedly like badgers on a mission to create not a play but be a play. This is very different stuff – heady and esoteric and understandable once personalities take shape.

In tiny snapshots:

The teacher is Marty (Jasmine Christyne), who is imagination on feet. Exploration consumes her.

Marty’s husband, James (Theodore Hock), happens to be in the class – all the better to discover his/their foibles. James has a past minor indiscretion (in his mind).

Theresa (Mickey Schommer) is a former actress with an ex-boyfriend and an uncertain Plan A for the future.

Schultz (Paul Kobylorz), who is recently divorced, takes to Theresa – and she to he. One problem: Schultz’s personality is akin to an eggshell.

Lauren (McKenzie Thompson) is a 16-year-old high school student who is dark and mostly withdrawn.

In a way, the play is like a jazz number. Not being in the style of a pop hit, it takes a while to catch the drift of its complexities. A melody does surface as the players distinctively create and define their characters in solo and joint work.

“Circle Mirror Transformation” befits a university.

Running time: Two hours, four minutes

Remaining performances: 7:30 p.m. March 3-5

Info: uwgb.edu/theatre

Alert: Contains strong language.

Note: Audience members must wear a mask due to COVID-19 considerations.

Creative: Playwright – Annie Baker; director – Rebecca Stone Thornberry; assistant director – Isabelle Austgen; scenic designer – John Thornberry; costume designer – Kaoime E. Malloy; lighting designer – Dinesh Yadev; sound designer – John Thornberry; hair/make-up designer – Kaoime E. Malloy; properties designer – Audrey Soberg; technical director – Dinesh Yadav; assistant technical director – David Cook; stage manager – Jena Tolksdorf

Cast:

Marty – Jasmine Christyne

James – Theodore Hock

Schultz – Paul Kobylorz

Theresa – Mickey Schommer

Lauren – McKenzie Thompson

NEXT: “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” by Steve Martin, April 22-23, 28-30.

THE VENUE: Of 1970s vintage, the 450-seat University Theatre is a complex facility inside Theatre Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. The theater features a proscenium (flat front) stage that’s 50 feet across and 23 feet high. The seats are a calm shade of red fabric, black plastic backs and light brown arms. The concrete walls gray and slightly angled. The ceiling is a semi-dark green/blue for the coverings ventilating/electrical equipment. Concrete dominates the room – the floor, the walls, the stairs. Aisle carpeting is a flecked gray. The seating area in front of the stage is adjustable to accommodate an orchestra pit when needed. The theater includes two seating areas – a lower one 20 or so feet deep on a slight incline that reaches a poured concrete wall and the upper one above that “moat” that rises sharply and creates an amphitheater effect. The theater may be entered from the lower or upper level.