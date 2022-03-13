GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Community theaters often are a source of breezy entertainment.

But some in Northeastern Wisconsin have told bold stories recently.

Plus, the players gave their all.

What happened in three cases changes what the phrase “community theater” means in playgoing – a maturing.

In Oshkosh, Vintage Theatre unfolded a story of leukemia and mental illness wrapped in really snarky and sarcastic humor that releases to a tone of caring.

The play “Marvin’s Room” (my review) has been around a while, but it continues to feel like today.

Directed by Michael J. Laskowski, the skilled Vintage Theatre actors generated an aura of trust in their material.

In De Pere, Evergreen Productions visited the women’s air corps of World War II in “Fly Babies” (my review).

The story is of determination in the face of unfairness for women and outright racial bias.

Some of the language that was vented is off limits today, but it was used to drive points across.

The play doesn’t back off, and the actors directed by Melisa Quaintance responded to that freedom.

Another excellent cast that David Zochert directed at Green Bay Community Theater swept the audience to the past in “The Gentleman Clothier” (my review).

It’s a time-travel play about the “good old days” of more than 100 years ago.

Playgoers are reminded we’ve come a long way in medicine, marriage laws and the treatment of sexuality.

And this is community theater, which continues to improve in Northeastern Wisconsin because of programs in our schools and universities.