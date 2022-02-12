MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – There are history books and biographies and historical films and documentaries. “Crown Matrimonial” is kind of a blend of all those, though as a play.

The play has an advantage of creating the illusion of historical reality – that the people on stage seem to be the people who were caught in a conundrum and said the things they say.

The illusion is the audience can listen in and hear the words, see the setting where they were said and experience the atmosphere a family in turmoil.

“Crown Matrimonial” details the complex swirl around the abdication of King Edward VIII of England because of his love for twice-divorced American Wallis Simpson.

It’s a love story with plenty of hate felt by the man who would become the Duke of Windsor and be the subject of gossip all his days.

Wallis Simpson never appears in the play. However, she is the catalyst for everything that happens as playwright Royce Ryton pieces together what could have happened behind the scenes based on the known outcome that the newspaper press had a field day with at the time, the mid-1930s.

The play has one set: the Red Drawing Room in Queen Mary’s private apartment in Marlborough House in London.

The production by Attic Chamber Theatre takes place on the expansive stage of Perry Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus.

The space – “borrowed” for audience spacing needs due to COVID-19 campus protocol – has a regal look around the performance area because of the royal red of its stage curtains. Added elements for the play – large, red fabric drops and elaborate furnishings and an ornate chandelier – add to the historical look. Also, costuming suits the day and look all around.

The players wear wireless headsets that carry their voices into the distances of the hall.

Much said is oh so formal – the royal British way.

What takes place is a cat-and-mouse situation between Queen Mary (Nancy Ernst) and her son King Edward (Jeffrey Johnson). In this case, the mouse eludes what the cat wishes to happen. The mouse is especially elusive, in part because the decision he has to make is fraught with dilemmas heightened by negotiating a maze in the dark.

The production has a backstory. Director Berray Billington, artistic director of the company, first read a copy of the play he picked up for 75 cents while a student at UW-Stevens Point. In his program notes, he says he waited 40 years to direct it. Back then, “I was drawn in by the machinations and inner workings of the Royal Family and the British Government,” he writes.

News of the royals consistently resonates. At this time, Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating the 70th year of her reign. She recently said with her passing and her son Charles becoming king, his wife should be called Queen Consort. In “Crown Matrimonial,” a major sticking point for Queen Mary was her vehement objection to Wallis Simpson being addressed as Queen.

The play is the cat’s meow for history buffs. As theater, it’s a bit mouse-elusive because the end is known and there’s a lot of talk to get there. Still, there’s that you-are-there feel, and Berray Billington and his cast put the audience there with the shadings of emotion and intrigue.

At the fore are Nancy Ernst, a familiar steady hand with the company, as Queen Mary and Jeffrey Johnson, new to the company but certainly not to performing, as King Edward. Each plays a steadfast force bristling with determination. It’s fun/interesting to hear the king, in private, addressing his mother as “Mum mum,” even as they go at each other with ideological hammer and tong.

The support cast faithfully handles details surrounding the king’s hot potato.

A major scene takes place involving the king and his brother, the Duke of York (Elizabeth II’s father), who would ascend with his brother’s abdication. Casey Nash delivers the Duke’s known shyness and stuttering, and Stephanie Miller comes out blazing as the Duchess of York as her character has at the king for dissing and ignoring her husband as a matter of course. Much of the play’s explosiveness is talked about, but here it erupts.

Overall, the play helps in understanding (somewhat) the workings of King Edward’s situation. His has been a life with no privacy or peace. The public thrives on inuendo: “The truth is the last thing they want to know.” The king also is the head of the church, which he feels is antiquated. About accepting Mrs. Simpson’s divorces, he says, “The church must change its laws, or my position much change.”

There’s a kind of endless fascination with the British royal family. King Edward’s/the Duke of Windsor’s love-smitten tale of the loftiest sort is the corker. It’s engaging to see it played out in “Crown Matrimonial,” which has rarely, if ever, been performed in Northeastern Wisconsin.

Note: Due to COVID-19 considerations, masks are required in campus buildings.

Running time: One hour, 57 minutes

Remaining performances: 7 p.m. Feb. 12; 2 p.m. Feb. 13; 7 p.m. Feb. 16-19

Info: attictheatreinc.com

