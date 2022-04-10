APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – “The Firebird, Suite,” a special adventure in music, received special attention Saturday night.

As the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra played, concertgoers could read images and words in a visual score in a booklet given to all.

The house lights were raised to half illumination in Thrivent Financial Hall of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

As conductor Kevin F.E. Sütterlin guided the orchestra at the start, this could be read: “The WOODWINDS introduce the movement, serving as the first of many intricate lines weaving throughout this theme to create a sense of delicacy.”

Beneath the words in a kind of roadmap are images of the instruments playing, starting with a horn and flutes, with an added notation of “two flutes trade melody.”

Next, the score says, “A beautiful OBOE solo is accompanied by the harp with a gentle, romantic melody that leads into the main theme of the movement.”

Beneath are images of an oboe and harp…

Leading to an image of a violin, oboe and flute with curved arrows that indicate interplay… leading to the image of a horn just below these words:

“The main body of the dance begins when the STRINGS play a folk-like tune, representing the 13 princesses held captive by King Koschei.”

All the while, the orchestra is filling in the words and images with sound beautifully expressing the flow, spirit, energy, intrigue, excitement and dynamism of the Igor Stravinsky creation.

The 24-page booklet was created for educational purposes by the organization and Appleton graphic designer Jenny Vanden Heuvel, who is credited for concept development, research, content creation, listener experience mapping, creative direction, copywriting and design.

The booklet is a singular attraction that creates a sense of wonder.

“The Firebird” has mystique in the first place, and that the music inspired a graphic score goes hand-in-hand with its specialness.

The orchestra’s keen performance stirred the evening’s second standing ovation, a final grand finale to a program titled “Grand Finale.” String players wore masks in this concert, a reminder that there is yet to be a grand finale in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first standing ovation was extended after cellist Laura Kenney Henckel excellently explored the soulful, shifting moods of a concerto by Edward Elgar.

She used a score as she embraced the auras of melancholy, sorrow, spirit, serenity, romance and gumption/determination. One image along the way was of a solitary soul reflecting as a river gently flows, with the river (the orchestra in the background) increasing in strength with the flow.

In his introduction, Kevin Sütterlin noted Laura Kenney Henckel has performed for 30 years with the orchestra and this was her second featured solo with the orchestra. The first was 29 years ago, he said.

After Laura Kenney Henckel delivered the goods in her performance, she was showered with applause and more: An embrace from the conductor, bouquets of flowers from the audience, a call-back for more applause and an additional call-back and a big bouquet from Kevin Sütterlin. It was quite the reward.

The orchestra also rewarded another orchestra member for service with special mention by Kevin Sütterlin. Former concertmaster (1991 to 2009)/orchestra librarian/coach/violin section player, etc. Janet Ann Bond Sutter retired from the orchestra. She was recognized in the program and in the audience.

Two other works of note on the program served as introductions.

One. The first got the program off to an exciting start, with “world premiere” adding to the adrenaline. “Fòs Nou (Our Strength)” brims with Caribbean rhythms and flair. It’s a powerhouse piece – with some creamy smoothness – that speaks of the Haitian origins of its composer, Christopher Ducasse. Now studying/composing in Canada, Christopher Ducasse’s musical path led through Lawrence University in Appleton. The work was commissioned by Kevin Sütterlin and April Ann Brock.

Two. “The Phoenix Rising” by Stella Sung led into “The Firebird” in hand-in-glove ways. A monumental opening as the firebird is consumed leads toward the finale, an atmosphere of renewing hope. It was a splendid companion piece for the specialness that followed.

Dear reader, during “The Firebird” I felt sad as the oboe and harp created a beautiful moment early on. I was sad because my enjoyment of beauty was spoiled by a bad experience upon entry. I felt robbed by falling to anger. To that point toward the end of the concert, my fuming got in the way of my listening all the way through. As I listened, a devil sat on my shoulder, digging in his claw feet. The anger was over my mobile ticket, which failed to do what I believe it was supposed to do. On my phone is an image of everything about the concert – name of the concert, date, seat, etc. – and a bar code for automated entrance. The image sure looks like a ticket. The thing didn’t work. No admission. Six people became involved until finally a printed ticket got me in just as the performance was starting. The invasive ticket-making company sent me reminder notices by email every day leading to the concert – like I need more clutter among my messages. Perhaps I did something wrong in activating my ticket. What that might be escapes me… is not clear among the “instructions.” Somewhere there is a failure to communicate. I blame the annoying, message-a-day ticket-making company for making me feel like a failure for not understanding its methodology. This was day 10 of 11 in a row of performances for which I purchased tickets, and all the others got me in clean. Then came this failure. Adding to my annoyance, among emails received on the day of the concert is a reminder from the annoying ticket-making company about the next performance I have a ticket for from that intrusive company – 11 days away. I like my job. As with all jobs, there are frustrations.

***

Program: “Grand Finale”

Conductor: Kevin F.E. Sütterlin

Part I

+ “Fòs Nou (Our Strength)” – World premiere – Christopher Ducasse

+ “Cello Concerto in E Minor, opus 85” – Edward Elgar

Laura Kenney Henckel, cello

Part II

+ “The Phoenix Rising” – Stella Sung

+ “The Firebird, Suite” – Igor Stravinsky

***

Musicians

– Violin: Yuliya Smead (concertmaster) Justyna Lutwo-Resch (associate concertmaster), Greg Austin, Catherine Bush, Jennifer Coopman, Graham Emberton, Megan Karls, Erik Leveille, Jerad Miller, Alicia Mose, Audrey Nowak, Mary Kate Smith

– Violin II: Danielle Simandl (principal), Angelica D’Costa (assistant principal), Bianca Balderama, Emily Dupre, Luis Fernandez, Dorothy Hollenbach, Caitlin Kirchner, Sarah Koenigs, Kara McCanna, Lori Murphy, Amir Rosenbaum, Isabel Sorebo

– Viola: Barb Beechey (principal), Renata Hornik (assistant principal), Corrina Albright, Katy Byrd, Emma Cifrino, Cheryl Konkol, Tara Stevenson, Laura Vandenberg

– Cello: Nancy Kaphaem (principal), Carrie Willer, (assistant principal), Adam Brown, Emily Gruselle, Adam Hall, Stefan Koch, David Veum, Heather Watney

– Bass: Susan Sullivan (principal), Mark Urness (assistant principal), Ann Boeckman, Scott Breyer, Ronna Swift

– Flute: Linda Nielsen Korducki (principal), Beth Kinzel, Suzanne Bunker Jordheim, flute/piccolo

– Oboe: Jennifer Hodges Bryan (principal), Leslie Outland Michelic

– English horn/oboe: Leslie Outland Michelic

– Clarinet: Chris Zello (principal), Penny Paiser Wilson

– Bassoon: Cody Hunter (principal), Sharon Peterson, Stuart Young

– Horn: Bruce Atwell (principal), Alan Schlessinger (assistant principal), Becca Barron, Katie Ritter, Ashley Gulbranson

– Trumpet: Michael Henckel (principal), Rand Skelton, Marty Robinson

– Trombone: Tim Albright (principal), Roy Fine, Matt Bragstad

– Tuba: Zachariah Dietenberger

– Percussion: Scott Elford (principal), Marisol Kuborn, Colin O’Day

– Timpani: Paul Ristau

– Piano/harpsichord – Sarah Kiefer

– Harp: Rebecca Royce

***

THE VENUE: Thrivent Financial Hall is the main theater of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on College Avenue in downtown Appleton. The capacity is 2,072. The seating area is in the shape of a horse shoe, with three balconies following the shape. The stage is 60 feet across and 40 feet high. The décor features Veneciano plaster walls with dark-stained cherry wood. In the oval dome ceiling is a 65-foot-long chandelier that is reminiscent of the Art Deco era. The design includes ruby inserts in the opaque cream-colored glass. Flowing along the walls up to the chandelier are parallel metal pipes as if of a musical instrument. Flat walls in the front third of the hall are salmon colored, while red pleated theatrical curtains dominate the rest of the side walls. The white acoustic wing over the stage looks like the underside of a sci-fi spacecraft. The lobby area consists of lots of geometrics, glass and, on the ground level, a feeling of openness and spaciousness. The exterior of the gray building features gentle curves. A large glass skylight is reminiscent of a human eye. THE NAME: Thrivent Financial has roots in a life insurance company that was chartered in 1902 as Aid Association for Lutherans, based in Appleton. The corporate name has been Thrivent since 2002.