GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Performing groups in Northeastern Wisconsin are bouncing back from COVID-19.

Some are selling out their holiday productions.

During the pandemic, there was a major worry that audiences would not return out of fear of catching something.

Many, many productions were canceled or postponed in the midst of the misery.

There still is a way to go, but some recent plays drew well, such as Green Bay Community Theater’s moving version of “These Shining Lives.”

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre sold out its big production of the musical “Grease.”

Birder Players of De Pere basically sold out its run of “Elf: The Musical” a month before opening night.

Oconto County’s Abrams Spotlight Productions also quickly sold out its run of the musical “White Christmas.”

And so the company added a show as a fund-raiser for a new roof for its theater.

Green Bay area’s Evergreen Theater Young Actors troupe is performing to full houses with the beloved “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical.”

In Tisch Mills, some performances sold out for the romantic “Barefoot in the Park” at The Forst Inn.

The same also is happening for the theater’s holiday show group performing “A Christmas Carol” with songs added.

The Ballet “Nutcracker at the Weidner” in Green Bay drew larger crowds than last year.

That also was true of The Dance Company’s “Nutcracker” ballet on the very same days in De Pere.

The biggest attraction of the season is “Disney’s Aladdin” that is playing for eight full houses this week in Appleton.

More than 16,000 people will see the musical at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

