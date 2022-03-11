ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – That’s a big word, kaleidoscopic – having complex patterns of colors.

Mark Twain was kaleidoscopic as a writer supreme, speaker and liver of life.

Parker Drew is kaleidoscopic as an actor, musician and interpreter of Mark Twain.

The twain met for about two hours Thursday night in Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center in “Mark Twain Revisited with Parker Drew.”

Parker Drew was revisiting a one-man show he has performed more than 500 times since he originated it as a 14-year-old middle school student in Green Bay 52 years ago.

Many in the audience were revisiting the show, too. Among them: Michael J. Hermans, who, as a teacher, encouraged Parker Drew to perform as Mark Twain in the first place.

Thursday’s Mark Twain was not that Mark Twain. Thursday’s was full-blown kaleidoscopic – funnyman on one end, darkly philosophical on the other end and all the colors of a life-liver in the middle.

Mark Twain’s/Samuel Langhorn Clemens’ life was covered, from “I was born” through adventures to considerations of heaven and hell.

Everything was done in character with a shock of white hair on his head, bushy mustache that was a bit mischievous, black suit in the first half, white-white suit in the second and occasionally puffing a cigar.

The performance style is a throwback – timing, timing, timing, pacing, pacing, pacing. It was not the rapid-fire everything delivered at 100 miles an hour of today. It was telling a short joke and stretching it out by milking every phrase, often just one word, by a whole lot of dead air in between. The style milks time, slowly.

“I must admit, I am short of breath.” Pause. “It’s been a long day.” Pause. “And I’ve been breathing all day.” Dead air for the audience to think through the subtleties.

This Mark Twain told silly tales of an old woman with no bad habits to dump, of an attempt to drink a flight of whiskey in the Union Hotel, of attempts play trombone (a neighbor) and accordion (him) – always coming up with a point. Thus: “I’d rather go to church than listen to a man learn to play the trombone.”

In a long stretch, he relived his life. He told of times in Hannibal, Missouri, drowning in the river regularly but miraculously being saved each time. He said his mother’s grumbled remark of the situation was, “People born to be hanged are safe in water.”

The printed program includes Parker Drew recounting the first performance and then telling how the show is shaped – customized. It’s 75 percent known material of Mark Twain, 15 percent in the style of Mark Twain and 10 percent Parker Drew. “Hey, after 52 years of performing the man, I’ve earned the right to believe that I channel him occasionally,” he says.

That seemed especially true in a “some serious food for thought” segment from the latter-life Mark Twain of a darkened soul. Mark Twain/Parker Drew made today’s news hover in such lines as “Man is the only animal that deals in the atrocity of war.” The audience that laughed and chuckled a lot was silent.

Points made, Parker Drew left ’em laughing in a drawn-out tale of a bricklayer and an errant (his fault) bucket of bricks on a pulley and some teasing of Oshkosh. In the latter, Mark Twain is wondrous about where his books have gotten to around the world. That Oshkosh gets his books, too, warms him. But then an Oshkoshian tells him, “We read your books in Oshkosh, but we don’t get them.”

Stepping into the real world, Parker Drew five days ago finished a 10-performance run as the focal character in the Birder Players production of “The Drowsy Chaperone” (my review) in De Pere. That was an entirely different character with nuances all around, and Thursday night he showed up in command of the persona of a legend. Kaleidoscopic.

***

NEXT: “Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets: Now in Technicolor,” March 19.

