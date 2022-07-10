‘Fishing for the Moon’ at Northern Sky Theater

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – At performances of “Fishing for the Moon” at Northern Sky Theater, everybody sees the same thing.

It’s a quaint and funny comedy.

The story has to do with the Civil War but with a very light touch.

But there is more to this musical.

Unspoken are all the subtleties of Fred Alley, a creative writing genius and performer who passed this way and died young – at age 38.

Fred Alley was co-founder of Northern Sky Theater when it was American Folklore Theatre. He had a hand in the development of Door Shakespeare. With composer James Valcq, he wrote the musical “The Spitfire Grill” that has been produced across America and abroad.

Fred Alley knew words and nuances when said, sung or enacted.

His legacy – again, unspoken – lives in the current production of “Fishing for the Moon.”

The musical was his first collaboration with composer James Kaplan, with whom he wrote such other beloved shows as “Guys on Ice.”

Portraying one of the roles in the original “Fishing for the Moon” was Karen Mal, a company mainstay.

The first production 30 years ago was directed by Jeff Herbst, the company artistic director.

Fred Alley and Jeff Herbst also performed together in “Fishing for the Moon.”

Today, Jeff Herbst not only directs the production of “Fishing for the Moon” that continues to Aug. 27 at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, he is prominent in a wild-eyed role.

Jeff Herbst also adds a fresh element in casting in “Fishing for the Moon” and other productions.

But Fred Alley’s seminal cleverness is all over the show, and his ways of playing with the heart and humor reach across the years.

So does a sense that he found joy in writing “Fishing for the Moon.”

Along with Jeff Herbst, James Kaplan and Karen Mal are back to perform in the new production as they continue a bond with their old friend.