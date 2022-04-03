Productions are the same in titles, characters only

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Plays with the same name are popping into calendars of different theaters in our area.

But the productions are the same in name and characters only.

That keeps things interesting for folks who pay attention to the theater scene in Northeastern Wisconsin.

Unlike movies, plays change from place to place, production to production.

For instance, in recent years, four productions have been presented of the beautiful Jason Robert Brown musical “The Last Five Years.”

Play-by-Play Theatre’s version in De Pere in 2016 inspired me to write a book, “Nickolaus and Olive – a naïve opera (in words).”

A production by Coastal Players in Menominee (Michigan) Opera House astounded me, in part because the performance took place in a backstage space that looked out on a decrepit main hall.

Ahead, another production at the professional Third Avenue PlayWorks in Sturgeon Bay will breathe a life of its own Aug. 7 to Sept. 11.

The wild adventures of Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters” just finished a run with Sheboygan Theatre Company’s Studio Players.

First to unleash this play locally in 2017 was the St. Norbert College theater program.

Just around the corner, starting Friday, April 8, The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills will have at “She Kills Monsters.”

And starting April 28, it’s University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre’s turn with the brain bender.

Recently, The Forst Inn Arts Collective offered a distinctive run of the compelling “Fun Home” musical by Lisa Kron and Jean Tesori based on the book by Alison Bechdel.

And then came UW-Green Bay Theatre with its own take on diverse folks in a funeral home family.

Starting April 21, UW-Oshkosh’s theater program in Menasha, will introduce the sophistication to Fox Valley theatergoers.

Steve Martin’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” that played at The Forst Inn and this weekend in a reading by Kaukauna Community Players, will be presented by UW-Green Bay Theatre starting April 22.

And on the list goes of plays that area theaters color in a multitude of hues, like Lauren Gunderson’s illuminating “Silent Sky” that was performed in five productions in our region.