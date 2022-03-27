GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For his encore, the guest star stands on the stage and makes up a tune.

Filling in some blanks:

The star is elite jazz saxophonist Joe Lovano.

The stage is that of a place of aural ease, Cofrin Family Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

It’s Saturday night, and Joe Lovano and the Green Bay Jazz Orchestra have just finished playing the final piece on the program of UWGB Jazz Fest 52.

The audience has stood and cheered and applauded, applauded and applauded, luring Joe Lovano back for just one more.

Doing what jazz musicians do, Joe Lovano plays what comes to mind. The music could be titled “The Weidner 3.26.22.” It’s a warm, exploring, thoughtful, comfortable, playful, piece as it says, “My instrument and I like it here.”

Their playing done, the 17 musicians in the jazz orchestra watch and listen. It’s one of those times they can turn their switch to “off” and relax into a prime player’s take on what the prime hall will give.

What is transpiring is a kind of sound mesmerization – one instrument filling a very large space with spontaneity.

Time seems to stop and listen.

Getting to that moment:

The evening started with an homage to big band sounds by the guest AVB Community Band Big Band led by Mike Ajango.

Where Joe Lovano’s music is art jazz, this was popular jazz.

Melodies rode on a solid sound. In three selections, the luster included supple and swinging vocals of April Strom-Johnson making her first solo appearance in the hall, where she clearly fits.

To start the second half, Adam Gaines of the UWGB Music faculty spoke of two days of work and playing surrounding the educational element for campus and area music students that is part of the UWGB Jazz Fest. The event has evolved from its beginnings in January during a semester break.

Adam Gaines introduced the Green Bay Jazz Orchestra that he oversees as made up of jazz musicians who are “the best of the best in the state of Wisconsin.”

They certainly provided a solid foundation for the music of and performance by Joe Lovano, who served as their leader for the evening.

The presence of some guest performers is that of decoration on a wedding cake. Joe Lovano actively participated in the creation of the band’s sound, guiding key elements with a look, a gesture or a point. Holding his saxophone in one hand, he could spark action with the other – or offer a one-hand applause for a player with a wiggle of his fingers.

As a group, the ensemble played with spirit, dynamism and precision. Proving points came in pieces that brought solo playing to the fore as individual after individual in the group unloaded whopping excursions in sound.

The compositions of Joe Lovano spanned from Latin vigor of “Viva Caruso” to the esoteric “Birds of Springtime.”

Putting music to words is a futile endeavor. Sounds become images, as for “Birds of Springtime,” which, despite its title could be of a spider at work weaving a web. The spider is happy in his work. He weaves and weaves the complexities. He merrily says “This part here goes with that part there, and now I go over here to put this together with that so my friends can bring in their webwork and add to this structure and help make me look good. How about I take this part here, so this section holds up? Do-do-do-dee-do, this is fun.”

***

Program

Part I: AVB Community Band Big Band

*-April Strom-Johnson vocal

+ “Love”* – Bert Kaempfert and Milt Gambler, arranged by Myles Collins

+ “When You’re Smiling” – Shay, Goodwin and Fisher, arranged by Tom Kubis

+ “It Don’t Mean a Thing”* – Duke Ellington and Irving Mills, arranged by Victor Lopez

+ “Respect”* – Otis Redding, arranged by Roger Holmes

Part II: Joe Lovano with Green Bay Jazz Orchestra

+ “Birds of Springtime” – Joe Lovano, arranged by Gideon Forbes

+ “Reflections” – Thelonious Monk, arranged by Jinmi Kim

+ “Good Bait” – Tadd Dameron, arranged by Alec Castro

+ “Peace” – Horace Silver, arranged by Michael Abene

+ “Topsy Turvy” – Joe Lovano, arranged by Michael Abene

+ “Viva Caruso” – Joe Lovano, arranged by Dave Morgan

+ Encore

***

Personnel

Green Bay Jazz Orchestra

Trumpet: Brent Turney, Adam Gaines, John Daniel, Jamie Waroff

Saxophone: Marc Jimos, Sam Stranz, Jose Encarnacion, Randy Knaflic, Steve Johnson

Piano: Christine Salerno

Guitar: Phil Nelson

Bass: Andrew Bader

Drums: Bill Sallak

Trombone: Tim Albright, Andy Zipperer, Kyle Siegrist, Bill Dennee

AVB Community Band Big Band

Director: Mike Ajango

Alto saxophone: Kellie Beno, Cindy Swain

Baritone saxophone: Chuck Larsheid

Tenor saxophone: Gary Hassel, Steve Waugus

Trumpet: Tim Bader, Gene Burmeister, Mike Cegelski, Chris Forbes, Brent Hussin

Trombone: Jerry Chenot, Bruce Deadman, Dick Nocenti, Ken Petersen, Joe Wingerter

Guitar: Russ Nau

Piano: Paul Oleksy

Bass guitar: Andrew Bader

Percussion: Jerry Kruse, Glenn Niessner

Vocalist: April Strom-Johnson

***

THE VENUE: Cofrin Family Hall is one of three performance spaces within the Edward W. Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. At its maximum capacity setup, the hall seats 2,021 over its three levels of maple-and-burgundy seats. Opened Jan. 15, 1993, the hall was built to adapt to the needs of orchestra concerts, operas, musicals, plays and organ, band and choral concerts. For acoustical properties, wood is emphasized on the seats, mezzanine and balcony surfaces and walls near the stage. Many surfaces are curved to help shape the sound. Wood is featured for an aesthetic reason, too – a “from here” aura of woodsy Northeastern Wisconsin.

THE PEOPLE: The name Cofrin relates in great degree to A.E. Cofrin, founder of Fort Howard Paper Co., and his son, Dr. David A. Cofrin, who was instrumental in building the Weidner Center through multi-million-dollar donations. A friendship developed between David A. Cofrin (1921-2009) and Edward W. Weidner (1921-2007), the beloved founding chancellor of UWGB. Weidner spoke slowly and carried a big idea. Weidner arrived when there were no buildings on the present-day campus on rolling hills near the shore of Green Bay. His interests ranged from academia to birding to sports. He loved building projects. It was in his blood. He guided the building of the Weidner Center, so named from early on in construction. Weidner admitted his eyes welled once when driving to a performance and seeing a green sign along the highway: WEIDNER CENTER.