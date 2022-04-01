SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sometimes a place and players fit a play hand in glove.

“She Kills Monsters” is way off the beaten path – full of “Dungeons & Dragons”-like fantasy, along with a loosey-goosey approach to a story.

The ad-libbed performance space of Paradigm Coffee & Music fits “neatly” into the let’s-use-our-imagination style of staging and costuming.

The piece is a krazy komedy built into some serious matters of soul searching: An accidental death of teenage girl has led her older sister to discover what she was about through her diary, which describes adventures in her imagination.

In the mix are projected images of places both real and imagined, moveable/turn-able set pieces, multiple blackouts, bursts of swordplay and splashes of music along with splashes of color lighting.

The production throws the viewer into adventuresome concepts of theater that are involving.

“She Kills Monsters” is sort of a take on tabletop fantasy role-playing games and animated film – except that it’s live theater. Make-believe is everywhere – and an aura of makeshift-ness.

The ideas of the heavy-duty concept premise and some of the jargon of the fantasy game world:

+ A living person can discover the character of a dead person whose traits, and being, live on through a game story that the dead person created.

+ The persons are the sisters whose home in 1995 is in Akron, Ohio. Tilly Evans (Autumn Schultz) has died in a highway accident at age 16. While sorting through Tilly’s worldly belongings, Tilly’s older sister, Agnes Evans (Susie Toman), has discovered a game scenario that Tilly created. Agnes, through a “dungeon master,” Chuck (Erin Koeppen), becomes a character in Tilly’s fantasy scenario to discover things about Tilly, who she ignored in life.

+ Tilly’s character in the fantasy game kills monsters. Agnes fights monsters in a different sense – that she didn’t try to understand or know Tilly in life, and now monsters in her conscience haunt her.

+ Many of the characters have a glib, youthful, know-all wise-iness. A kind of with-it humor bubbles through the action.

+ A whole lot of differentness bubbles through the action. Tilly of the game is a somewhat invincible woman warrior. Her compatriots, Lilith Morningstar (Caitlyn Albrecht) and Kaliope Darkwalker (Aliyah Huerta), are gifted with specialty warrior skills. Each is a threat to any foes/challengers that Tilly (and now Agnes) encounter as they venture to, perhaps, some sort of truth.

Agnes of the game is a learner, and thus she bungles through with some feeble help from the “guiding” Chuck. Agnes of life is a high school teacher with a boyfriend, Miles (Nicholas LaPoint), who has avoided pressing the “Commit” button with Agnes. Amid all the fantasy and real challenges, playwright Qui Nguyen adds this twist: Tilly is gay, and so are her compatriots. Some of the violence in the fantasy game becomes about that. The play has strong vibes on the topic.

Some other differentness:

++ The bizarre costuming of the gaming world, from warrior woman/gladiator style to a glob of Jell-O foe.

++ Characters materialize at will in the fantasy world, just like ones that pop up out of nowhere in video games.

++ In real life, Agnes comes to recognize a few people who Tilly fictionalized and included in her made-up game.

++ Combat abounds. The “Dungeons & Dragons”-like games are mostly about confrontation and deadly victories or defeats. So there’s swordplay and hand-to-hand battling galore, and the show has a fight choreographer.

++ Humor is weird style. Sample character: Steve (Elizabeth Kaufmann). In real life, Steve keeps getting blown off by others. In the fantasy world, he keeps turning up as gung-ho characters who keep getting killed. While the player doesn’t die a thousand deaths, he dies a lot along the way.

++ A key scene is a “dance battle,” so now key characters switch into mod dance mode.

++ At the climax, Agnes faces off against a “monster” that consists of just about the entire cast portraying a creature.

Theater takes you to places you ordinarily couldn’t go. “She Kills Monsters” definitely does that. It is full-tilt imagination.

Director Kimberli Koeppen and her players let their imaginations run, sweeping the audience into an absorbing neverland.

While the acting is often geared to other-worldly characters, Susie Toman comes into some meaningful dramatic material – and delivers – as Agnes rises to realizations about herself.

The cast embraces the differentness that includes David Quinn as the shady master of the underworld – with multicolored ram horns (nice touch) – a who has traded Tilly’s soul for a device and Ariel Ludlum and Corrine M. Schultz as evil personas who seem to take forceful joy in being nasty/threatening.

There’s never a dull moment in “She Kills Monsters.” Bewildering and baffling, yes, but not dull.

***

Running time: One hour, 28 minutes

Remaining performances: 7:30 p.m. April 1-2

Info: stcshows.org

Creative: Playwright – Qui Nguyen; Kimberli Koeppen; assistant director – Amanda Ellis; production stage manager – Duncan Doherty; fight scene choreographer – Amanda Ellis; costume designer – Erin Koeppen; lighting designer – Lisa Stewart; lighting special effects – Jeff Wakefield, Industrial Strength DJ; spotlight operator – Dan Hennell; make-up and hair designer – Cathy Perronne; properties crew chief – Nan Gibson; scenic designer – Nan Gibson; set design crew – Kathy Shafer; sound designer – Lee Schneider

Cast:

Tilly – Autumn Schultz

Agnes – Susie Toman

Vera/(Evil) Gabbi/Kobald 1 – Ariel Ludlum

Miles/Kobald 2/Bugbear 1 – Nicholas LaPoint

Orcus/Ronnie – David Quinn

Kaliope/Kelly – Aliyah Huerta

Lilith/Lily – Caitlyn Albrecht

(Evil)Tina/Farrah/Kobald 3/Bugbear 2 – Corrine M. Schultz

Chuck – Erin Koeppen

Narrator/Steve/Bugbear 3 – Elizabeth Kaufmann

***

NEXT (mainstage): “Seussical The Musical,” May 13-21.

THE VENUE: Paradigm Coffee & Music at 1202 N. 8th Street in downtown Sheboygan includes a performance stage amid its bistro space. An aura of independent artistry radiates in the vintage building. Much of “She Kills Monsters” takes place on a proscenium-type space with a stage raised about three feet from the main floor. The space has the feel of some permanence, and that it probably will be used for other types of performances – solo acts, small bands, etc. Materials for the space are largely re-purposed. The shoulders of the stage front consist of wooden doors, really doors-and-a-half because the bottom doors are topped by half doors, that are not meant for entry/exit because there are no stairs to reach them. Seating for 40 to 60 people consists of front row posh seats (sofa, easy chair, etc.), with a section of movable chairs the next layer back and then a rear fringe of tables and chairs, also movable. This is in a corner of the much larger Paradigm Coffee & Music space, which at one time was a store. Also part of the performance space for “She Kills Monsters” is a balcony of a kind above the bar/food serving area to the audience’s right. The Narrator and the character Chuck add an overview presence from up there. The front and part of one side of the building incorporate windows. People outside could watch plays through the windows. Among the realm of theater spaces, this one is definitely different.