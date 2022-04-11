DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – In one way, spring was two years late this year.

A concert originally scheduled April 19, 2020, and canceled in the early, dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic was presented Sunday afternoon in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts of St. Norbert College.

Civic Symphony of Green Bay’s concert titled “Spring is in the Aire” included three distinctive works. Thoughts on them, in order:

One. The orchestra has a tradition of having a host welcome the audience and introduce works, adding background on the piece and its composer.

The orchestra had a rare case Sunday – a living composer speaking about a composition of his hand and mind on the stage in the building that is his work home… and then he sits in the audience and hears his music played. How special is that? Way. Plus, he wrote the program notes for the printed program.

John Hennecken, PhD, is assistant professor of music at St. Norbert College.

In his introduction, he spoke of his affinity to styles of Ludwig van Beethoven and Dmitri Shostakovich, how his work was commissioned to connect sister cities in America and Japan and how at the premiere in Japan a listener made an unexpected connection.

An observation John Hennecken made along the way works for me as an invitation: When listening to this elevated brand of music, you may “write your own story.”

The work played is “Everything is Beautiful in Its Time,” composed almost 10 years ago, John Hennecken said.

A listener in Japan connected it with a tsunami. The work feels like cataclysm at times. It is a large part powerful, monumental and tumultuous – an aural picture of ominous strength. For a time, the music releases to a quieter mode with a kind of chill yet comforting melancholy. At the conclusion, the lead violinist (Charlotte Bogda in this case) strokes a long, long note as if drawing out an extremely fine thread of silk. This is a formidable work.

Two. Music director and conductor Seong-Kyung Graham chose a substantial challenge for the orchestra, a symphony by Robert Schumann with the popular title of “Spring.”

The musicians performed very, very well. The audience had glimpses of some of what inspired them. All the way through, Seong-Kyung Graham smiled as she guided the musicians with her hands. Her expressions signaled she likes what Robert Schumann offers, she enjoyed what she was hearing from the players and she was “gone” in the experience. The large sweep of sound in the music-making was a kind of camaraderie.

How to describe this music? Music of the ear as music of the eye: A Queen Anne home. A majestic structure. Elegant. Substantial. Two stories, with a sweeping, wrap-around veranda with ornamentation in the roof line. Bright, strong colors. Solid columns. Pretty flowers lining walkways to the house, and robust foliage in the garden. Inside, ornate wood flooring, a sweeping staircase with carved bannisters with a chandelier there and above the front doorway. Many rooms filled with people who are doers.

Three. The second half of the concert consisted of the “Spring” and “Summer” movements of “The Four Seasons,” written by Antonio Vivaldi 299 years ago. Old? Pfffft. Forever is different than old.

Performing and leading two segments of string sections of the orchestra was violinist Samantha George of the Lawrence University faculty and widespread performance veteran.

The movements were a dropping of a shoe. In the orchestra’s October 2021 concert, Samantha George performed the “Fall” and “Winter” movements.

On a different note: In March 2014, Samantha George performed the entire work with the now-defunct Green Bay Symphony Orchestra at the Weidner Center.

That was then, and this was now: Samantha George, in a colorful and flowing dress and light of foot, pouring notes from her violin as she conducted by way of a nod of the head here and a gesture with the tip of her instrument there.

This was music of the ages performed by people of today attuned to the music’s delicate yet firm dynamics.

In one segment, Samantha George essentially went toe-to-toe in a sound tradeoff with the violas that included another pro player.

The One, Two and Three added up to a lovely, interesting afternoon of music by people who care.

***

Program: “Spring is in the Aire”

Host: John Hennecken

Part I

Conductor: Seong-Kyung Graham

+ “Everything Beautiful in Its Time” – John Hennecken

+ “Symphony No. 1 in B-flat major, Opus 38 (‘Spring’)” – Robert Schumann

Part II

+ “Spring” from “The Four Seasons,” – Antonio Vivaldi

Conductor: Samantha George, violin

+ “Summer” from “The Four Seasons,” – Antonio Vivaldi

Conductor: Samantha George, violin

***

Orchestra

***

THE VENUE: The 724-seat Byron L. Walter Theatre features a proscenium stage (flat front). Its walls are textured concrete blocks laid in a wave pattern. The ceiling includes white acoustical clouds. Seat material and carpeting are the traditional theater red. The theater is located in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College in De Pere. It is the larger of two theaters in the building, the core of which was built in 1955. In 1989, the Walter Theatre was renovated to improve the lobby and interior aesthetic, adding seating and improving the acoustics.

THE PERSON: Byron L. Walter (1877-1954) was a businessman. He operated Green Bay Hardware, Inc. until his retirement in 1953. Walter was co-founder of Paper Converting Machine Co. and for a time served as president. After his death, the Byron L. Walter Family Trust was established, and it made possible the theater. The trust continues to make widespread contributions to community projects and institutions.