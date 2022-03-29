DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Ukraine was a presence Monday night in an in-person and online concert by the St. Norbert Community Band:

+ A peace dove and the Ukraine flag on the printed program cover.

+ The first work of the evening, that country’s national anthem.

+ The introduction to that work, a quote spoken by director Philip Klickman from the great American conductor/composer Leonard Bernstein: “This will be our reply to violence: to make music more intensely, more beautifully, more devotedly than ever before.”

And so the concert was played well by the group that is distinctive in its makeup. A sizeable number of its players owe their living to music, most everyone has been playing “forever” and know their way around artful band works and all have some connection with St. Norbert College.

The band came to be 31 years ago, so the idea to provide opportunity has stuck.

Monday’s concert went exploring.

Thoughts of war started the concert – the firm and strong anthem followed by John Williams’ “1941” and its call-to-arms march feel.

The following “Overture in B Flat” by Caesar Giovanni could well be titled something like “Building a Massive Skyscraper with Huge Equipment.” It is muscular, crisp and powerful. In this piece and others, the band unleashed POWER notes that are the reason why most people in the audience sit at a distance at its concerts… It can deliver.

Philip Klickman’s introduction to “Toccata” spun a tale of a composing style from the 16th century that kept being drawn upon because its so interesting. The thing is dramatic and funereal at the beginning and then evolves into nimbleness and even stormy with passages passed around among players.

The big work of the evening was Vittorio Giannini’s “Symphony No. 3.” The band had some struggles coming to grips with the first movement’s tricky difficulties; there are oh so many layers throughout this work. But then everything came together – the second movement’s luscious slow somber (the exposed oboe beautiful), the scurrying trade-offs of the third and the driving gallop of the fourth with its explosive finale.

Intense, beautiful and devoted were there.

***

Program: “Spring Concert”

+ Ukraine National Anthem – Mykhailo Verbytsky

+ “March from ‘1941’” – John Williams

+ “Overture in B Flat” – Caesar Giovanni

+ “Toccatta” – in the style of Girolamo Frescobaldi, series of arrangements by Gaspar Cassado, Hans Kindler, Earl Slocum

+ “Symphony No. 3” – Vittorio Giannini

Allegro energico

Adagio

Allegretto

Allegro con brio

***

Personnel

Director: Philip Klickman

Flute: Lynn Liddle-Drewiske, Mary Tesch, Shelby VanRossum, Ashley Zipperer, Sue Zipperer

Oboe: Kimberly Hawkinson

Bassoon: Barb Wagner, Hannah Swan

Clarinet: Sandy Bader, Lisa Boldt, Ellie Brielmaier, Sophia Jimos, Wolfgang Vetter, Nicklas Waroff

Bass clarinet: Tracey Klickman

Alto saxophone: Jay Allen, Taylor Jadin, Sue Tengowski

Tenor saxophone: Mark Wells

Baritone saxophone: Jeremiah McMahon

Trumpet: Nick Carncross, Steve DeVillers, Greg Sauve, Jamie Waroff, Cathye Wavrunek

Horn: Linda Cook, Evan Haas, Andrew Parks, Vicky Wilda

Trombone: Steven Bader, Brian Sauve, Kyle Siegrist

Bass trombone: Eric High

Euphonium: Andy Zipperer

Tuba: Steve Wilda

Percussion: Mahri Hodges, Lauren Pritzl, Kelsey Reed, Tom Tengowski, Joe Vetter, Marquise Weatherall, Steven Yungwirth

***

THE VENUE: The 724-seat Byron L. Walter Theatre features a proscenium stage (flat front). Its walls are textured concrete blocks laid in a wave pattern. The ceiling includes white acoustical clouds. Seat material and carpeting are the traditional theater red. The theater is located in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College in De Pere. It is the larger of two theaters in the building, the core of which was built in 1955. In 1989, the Walter Theatre was renovated to improve the lobby and interior aesthetic, adding seating and improving the acoustics.

THE PERSON: Byron L. Walter (1877-1954) was a businessman. He operated Green Bay Hardware, Inc. until his retirement in 1953. Walter was co-founder of Paper Converting Machine Co. and for a time served as president. After his death, the Byron L. Walter Family Trust was established, and it made possible the theater. The trust continues to make widespread contributions to community projects and institutions.