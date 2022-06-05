Versus almost nothing live in June 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The good news is the summer performance season is about to open in full swing in our region.

The bad news – fortunately – is what happened is in the past.

Two years ago at this time, just about all live, in-person theater or music performances were wiped off the calendar in Northeastern Wisconsin.

There was almost nothing to see live in June 2020.

Let Me Be Frank Productions put on shows in a parking lot of an outdoor movie theater in Chilton.

That was the kind of crushing blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic.

While COVID-19 concerns linger, this summer is mostly looking normal on the region’s stages.

Door County’s famous Peninsula Players Theatre will again present five widely varied productions on the shore of Green Bay, starting June 15 with “The Rainmaker.”

The unique Northern Sky Theater where every production is original will offer in its two theaters a season of favorites along with two world premieres over the season, “Love Stings” and “Sunflowered.”

Green Bay Packers fans will love the returning “Dad’s Season Tickets” at Northern Sky’s indoor Gould Theater in Fish Creek.

Riverside Players in Neenah will return to a two-show summer, offering “The Savannah Sipping Society” and “The Addams Family.”

Door Shakespeare in Door County and Play-by-Play Theatre in Green Bay will bring on bows to the Bard in outdoor settings.

Popular outdoor and indoor concerts of all sorts will be performed throughout Northeastern Wisconsin communities.

For the first time in three years, Peninsula Music Festival will present its nine classical music concerts in August.

Green Bay’s Let Me Be Frank Productions is getting to do a show that sat on the shelf for two years – “Baxters: Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” opening June 10.

Kaukauna Community Players will final be able to perform “Cinderella” that the troupe has been waiting to do for three summers.

Performances put on in desperation in parking lots are a thing of the past, though Daddy D Productions of Green Bay has set a picnic-style drive-up show set Aug. 14 with Dixieland jazz’s Talk of the Town.

Find out more about the busy summer ahead in my daily columns.