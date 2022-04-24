GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Something interesting is happening among community theaters in Northeastern Wisconsin.

The same name keeps popping up when it comes to sure-fire plays with lively stories and a lot of laughs.

Jones Hope Wooten is a play-making franchise with a special talent to amuse, with a Southern accent to boot.

In recent years, audiences have seen…

+ “The Hallelujah Girls” by St. John’s Players in Manitowoc (July 2021).

+ “Always a Bridesmaid” by Wolf River Theatrical Troupe in New London (February 2022).

+ “Funny Little Thing Called Love” by Green Bay Community Theater (April 2015).

+ “Dearly Beloved” by Green Bay Community Theater (April 2014) and The Machickanee Players in Oconto (October 2015).

+ “The Dixie Swim Club” by The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills (August 2020) and Rogue Theater in Sturgeon Bay (October 2017) and Riverside Players in Neenah (June 25). The play’s title has been changed to “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.”

+ “Farce of Habit” by Green Bay Community Theater (April 2019).

+ “’Til Beth Do Us Part” by Green Bay Community Theater (April 2016).

+ “The Savannah Sipping Society” by The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills (September 2018) and Rogue Theater in Baileys Harbor (October 2021) and, coming June 22-26, by Riverside Players in Neenah.

+ Through May 1, Green Bay Community Theater is having fun with “The Red Velvet Cake War” (my review)

Eight of our theaters in the region have put on nine out of the 21 plays written by Jones Hope Wooten.

The plays feel like TV sitcoms, only with the bonus of live casts to generate the comical entertainment.

The funny thing is, Jones Hope Wooten is three people – Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.

The three may be responsible for the most play productions by community theaters in the region in recent years.

Northern Sky Theater of Door County has created more shows, but its scope is different.