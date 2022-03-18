DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Delightful. Imaginative. Ambitious. Clever. Original. Fun.
That’s “The Dance Company Does Broadway,” playing for four more performances through Sunday in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College.
Do yourself a favor and treat yourself. Catch it. It’s one of a kind and radiant.
Be aware, young dancers dance to recorded soundtracks of seven popular musicals, often mouthing the sung words. That last bit may sound hokey, but it puts the dancers in character so stories unfold.
What also is interesting is the choreography, which expands the stories by volumes. A song becomes more than a song. “Do-Re-Me” from “The Sound of Music” has added movement and luster. “Tomorrow” from “Annie” becomes athletic artistry, with flow and aerial flips. “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked” becomes an added physical expression of soul.
The Dance Company’s show includes 22 songs – 22 scenes, mostly with varied backdrops and props and a sea of costumes that can include little kids as drivers of yellow taxies or others in full-body snappy penguin outfits.
Sensitivity and joy and energy are all part of what happens.
Another layer of charm comes from a narrator, Matt Maloney, who sets up scenes dressed as a character of each segment. He slips in humor and playfulness. Twice, he sings, too, adding another layer to this unique endeavor.
Show director Carrie Wielgus has an entourage of creative teammates who infuse the show with an encyclopedia of dance movement. Each scene seems to be a palate for a different kind of physical expression. En pointe, tap, character, interpretive, gymnastic, jazz – they are all there, with assorted variations thereof.
Each of the 22 scenes has something going for it because the dancers embrace them – create an aura of loving what they are doing. It is difficult to pick out highlights because there are so many, so many. So I won’t.
This is a great team effort, loaded with spirit and infectious energy.
Running time: Two hours, five minutes
Remaining performances: 7 p.m. March 18; 2 and 7 p.m. March 19; and 2 p.m. March 20
Info: snc.edu/tickets
Creative: Artistic director – Shirley Van; show director – Carrie Wielgus; assistant show director – Jami Goodman; stage director – Michael Palubicki; dance captain – Bryanna Gauger; assistant choreographer – Morgan Wigman; guest choreographer – Katelyn Badeau; costumes – Renee Ettinger, chair; props – Kristy Christensen, Kathy VanPrice, co-chairs; production – David Pyres; lighting – Scott LaPlante
THE VENUE: The 724-seat Byron L. Walter Theatre features a proscenium stage (flat front). Its walls are textured concrete blocks laid in a wave pattern. The ceiling includes white acoustical clouds. Seat material and carpeting are the traditional theater red. The theater is located in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College in De Pere. It is the larger of two theaters in the building, the core of which was built in 1955. In 1989, the Walter Theatre was renovated to improve the lobby and interior aesthetic, adding seating and improving the acoustics.
THE PERSON: Byron L. Walter (1877-1954) was a businessman. He operated Green Bay Hardware, Inc. until his retirement in 1953. Walter was co-founder of Paper Converting Machine Co. and for a time served as president. After his death, the Byron L. Walter Family Trust was established, and it made possible the theater. The trust continues to make widespread contributions to community projects and institutions.