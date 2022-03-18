DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Delightful. Imaginative. Ambitious. Clever. Original. Fun.

That’s “The Dance Company Does Broadway,” playing for four more performances through Sunday in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College.

Do yourself a favor and treat yourself. Catch it. It’s one of a kind and radiant.

Be aware, young dancers dance to recorded soundtracks of seven popular musicals, often mouthing the sung words. That last bit may sound hokey, but it puts the dancers in character so stories unfold.

What also is interesting is the choreography, which expands the stories by volumes. A song becomes more than a song. “Do-Re-Me” from “The Sound of Music” has added movement and luster. “Tomorrow” from “Annie” becomes athletic artistry, with flow and aerial flips. “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked” becomes an added physical expression of soul.

The Dance Company’s show includes 22 songs – 22 scenes, mostly with varied backdrops and props and a sea of costumes that can include little kids as drivers of yellow taxies or others in full-body snappy penguin outfits.

Sensitivity and joy and energy are all part of what happens.

Rehearsal scene from “Newsies” sequence. (Courtesy of The Dance Company)

Another layer of charm comes from a narrator, Matt Maloney, who sets up scenes dressed as a character of each segment. He slips in humor and playfulness. Twice, he sings, too, adding another layer to this unique endeavor.

Show director Carrie Wielgus has an entourage of creative teammates who infuse the show with an encyclopedia of dance movement. Each scene seems to be a palate for a different kind of physical expression. En pointe, tap, character, interpretive, gymnastic, jazz – they are all there, with assorted variations thereof.

Each of the 22 scenes has something going for it because the dancers embrace them – create an aura of loving what they are doing. It is difficult to pick out highlights because there are so many, so many. So I won’t.

This is a great team effort, loaded with spirit and infectious energy.

Running time: Two hours, five minutes

Remaining performances: 7 p.m. March 18; 2 and 7 p.m. March 19; and 2 p.m. March 20

Info: snc.edu/tickets

Creative: Artistic director – Shirley Van; show director – Carrie Wielgus; assistant show director – Jami Goodman; stage director – Michael Palubicki; dance captain – Bryanna Gauger; assistant choreographer – Morgan Wigman; guest choreographer – Katelyn Badeau; costumes – Renee Ettinger, chair; props – Kristy Christensen, Kathy VanPrice, co-chairs; production – David Pyres; lighting – Scott LaPlante

THE SHOW

Narrator: Matt Maloney

Act I

“Newsies”

+ “Carrying the Banner”

Jack – Emma Johnson

Crutchie – Owen Schroeder

Race – Jayna Schema

David – Addison Schmidt

Les – Ella Thomas

Newsies – Ally Broocmeier, Natalie Danz, Sonia Ettinger, Yuritzi Flores, Emily Legois, Lily Mannion, Grace Nimmer, Grace Pieschek, Avery Spoerl, Ella VanPrice

+ “King of New York”

Jack – Emma Johnson

Race – Jayna Schema

David – Addison Schmidt

Les – Ella Thomas

Katherine – Emily Hoeppner

Crutchie – Owen Schroeder

Newsies – Sonia Ettinger, Grace Nimmer, Ally Boockmeier

+ “Seize the Day”

Jack – Emma Johnson

Race – Jayna Schema

David – Addison Schmidt

Les – Ella Thomas

Newsies – Grace Nimmer, Avery Spoerl, Ella VanPrice, Yuritzi Flores

“Sound of Music”

+ “Sixteen Going on Seventeen”

Liesl – Grace Pieschek

Rolf – Owen Schroeder

+ “Do-Re-Mi”

Maria – Morgan Lemens

Liesl – Grace Pieschek

Friedrich – Jameson O’Brien

Louisa – Hannah O’Neil

Kurt – Sarah McPherson

Brigitta – Meara Marinan

Marta – Lauren Buchmann

Gretl – Lili Trace

+ Edleweiss

Dancers – Ally Boockmeier, Natalie Danz, Sonia Ettinger, Emma Johnson, Emily Legois, Lily Mannion, Sylvia Pryes, Jayna Schema

Vocalists – Matt Maloney, Emilie Chamberlain

“West Side Story”

+ “Tonight”

Maria – Grace Nimmer

Tony – Owen Schroeder

+ “I Feel Pretty”

Maria – Grace Nimmer

Dancers – Emily Hoeppner, Clarissa LaPlante, Emily Legois, Morgan Lemens, Sylvia Pryes, Avery Spoerl, Ella VanPrice, Emilie Chamberlain

+ “Cool”

Riff – Sonia Ettinger

Jets – Natalie Danz, Emma Johnson, Lily Mannion, Grace Pieschek, Jayna Schema, Addison Schmidt

“Annie”

+ “It’s a Hard Knock Life”

Annie – Ally Boockmeier

Molly – Andrea Vance

Kate – Michelle Brunette

Tessie – Lauren Robillard

Pepper – Morgan Veldboom

Duffy – Ilianna Castro

July – Keyla Christensen

Orphans – Sophia Cruz Reznicek, Sofia Kuznetsov, Lauren Buchmann, Megan Buchmann, Savannah Budworth, Lili Trace, Shaelyn Martineau, Layla Paul, Harper Schroeder, Maren Schultz

+ “Little Girls”

Miss Hannigan – Natalie Danz

Tessie – Lauren Robillard

Pepper – Morgan Veldboom

Duffy – Ilianna Castro

July – Keyla Christensen

Orphans – Sofia Kuznetsov, Lauren Buchmann, Lili Trace, Lyla Paul

+ “Tomorrow”

Annie – Ally Boockmeier

+ Easy Street

Miss Hannigan – Natalie Danz

Rooster – Sonia Ettinger

Lily – Emily Hoeppner

+ “N.Y.C.”

Grace – Emily Legois

Annie – Ally Boockmeier

Oliver Warbucks – Matt Maloney

Star-to-Be – Yuritzi Flores

Taxis – Piper Aaron, Jocelyn Bethke, Mackenzie Gwidt, Gabbi Nommensen, Emmett O’Brien, Linden O’Brien, Patrick O’Brien, Harper Schultz

City Dancers – Emilie Chamberlain Cassie Kubale, Sarah McPherson, Hannah O’Neil, Jazmin Queoff, Ella Thomas, Caleb O’Brien, Jameson O’Brien.

Act II

“Mary Poppins”

+ “Jolly Holiday”

Mary Poppins – Ella VanPrice

Bert – Isaac Bowman

Jane – Savannah Budworth

Michael – Megan Buchmann

Statues – Sofia Kuznetsov, Michelle Brunette

Park Dancers – Jazmin Queoff, Meara Marinan, Hannah O’Neil, Sarah McPherson, Emilie Chamberlain, Cassie Kubale

Penguins – Maren Schultz, Harper Schroeder, Shaelyn Martineau, Layla Paul

+ “Feed the Birds”

Mary Poppins – Ella VanPrice

Bird Woman – Grace Pieschek

Birds – Emily Hoeppner, Morgan Lemens, Grace Nimmer, Addison Schmidt

+ “Step in Time”

Bert – Isaac Bowman

Mary Poppins – Ella VanPrice

Jane – Savannah Budworth

Michael – Megan Buchmann

Chimney Sweeps – Yuritzi Flores, Ella Thomas, Ilianna Castro, Lauren Robillard, Morgan Veldboom, Keyla Christensen, Andrea Vance, Jackson Toivonen, Caleb O’Brien

+ “Supercalifrangilisticexpialidocious”

Mary Poppins – Ella VanPrice

Bert – Isaac Bowman

Jane – Savannah Budworth

Michael – Megan Buchmann

Dancers – Natalie Danz, Emily Hoeppner, Emma Johnson, Clarissa LaPlante, Morgan Lemens, Grace Pieschek, Addison Schmidt, Avery Spoerl, Jazmin Queoff, Sylvia Pryes

“Wicked”

+ “Dancing Through Life”

Fiyero – Owen Schroeder

Glinda – Syliva Pryes

Dancers – Ally Boockmeier, Sonia Ettinger, Emily Hoeppner, Emily Legois, Yuritzi Flores, Troy Wypishinski-Prechter, Morgan Lemens

+ “Popular”

Elphaba – Lily Mannion

Glinda – Syliva Pryes

+ “Defying Gravity”

Elphaba – Lily Mannion

+ “For Good”

Elphaba – Lily Mannion

Glinda – Sylvia Pryes

“Grease”

+ “Greased Lightning”

Danny – Isaac Bowman

T-Birds – Owen Schroeder, Troy Wypishinski-Prechter, Jameson O’Brien, Caleb O’Brien

Frenchie – Avery Spoerl

Sandy – Morgan Lemens

Rizzo – Jayna Schema

Jan – Emily Legois

Marty – Emma Johnson

+ “Beauty School Dropout”

Frenchie – Avery Spoerl

Dancers – Cassie Kubale, Sarah McPherson, Hannah O’Neil, Jazmin Queoff, Michelle Brunette, Ilianna Castro, Lauren Robillard, Morgan Veldboom, Meara Marinan, Keyla Christensen

+ “You’re the One That I Want”

Danny – Isaac Bowman

Sandy – Morgan Lemens

“Finale: We Go Together”

Cast members from the seven shows for final bows

***

THE VENUE: The 724-seat Byron L. Walter Theatre features a proscenium stage (flat front). Its walls are textured concrete blocks laid in a wave pattern. The ceiling includes white acoustical clouds. Seat material and carpeting are the traditional theater red. The theater is located in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College in De Pere. It is the larger of two theaters in the building, the core of which was built in 1955. In 1989, the Walter Theatre was renovated to improve the lobby and interior aesthetic, adding seating and improving the acoustics.

THE PERSON: Byron L. Walter (1877-1954) was a businessman. He operated Green Bay Hardware, Inc. until his retirement in 1953. Walter was co-founder of Paper Converting Machine Co. and for a time served as president. After his death, the Byron L. Walter Family Trust was established, and it made possible the theater. The trust continues to make widespread contributions to community projects and institutions.