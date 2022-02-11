GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A sense of enjoyment in writing fills the plays of Norm Foster.

It’s an eagerness to run with an idea and have fun with thought along the way.

With “The Gentleman Clothier,” the writing is as meticulous as the title suggests.

The play takes its time to develop, and a major event doesn’t happen until the end of the first act – and it’s quite fanciful: Time travel.

The clothier, Norman Davenport, gets his wish to live in a time he imagines was much better and less cluttered than today. He learns a lesson, and so does the audience.

What is happening in Green Bay Community Theater’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse is one of the troupe’s wonderful achievements. The hands of many clothiers are at work to bring Norm Foster’s fine writing to life in fastidious direction, performance and look.

When the stage stands by itself before the start, music of a bygone time is heard. Seen is shop that speaks of the best in men’s clothing with an ornate display case here and quality furniture there and a marble-top counter there and stacks of fabric all around and much more. This is beneath three lamp fixtures that bespeak a previous century.

Norman (Doug Landwehr) enters, brimming with pride as he looks around.

Soon, a woman enters with two plastic carryout-out coffee cups in hand. The shop is not yet open, she is told, and the grand opening is days away.

Sophie Tomesko (Ali Weaver) doesn’t care. She’s there for a job.

There is no job opening.

Sophie doesn’t care. She’s a tailor, and she would fit right in.

Experience?

None… but her father and grandfather were tailors.

During this sequence, Sophie proves her skills in tailoring in a most descriptive way, unfolds a personality of determination and strength and reveals being a lesbian – which matters not to Norman.

Also, Norman corrects Sophie’s mistakes with grammar and meanings of words. Norman is fastidious about language, too.

Sophie also has advice in which Norman finds value. Reluctantly, Norman has an employee he didn’t want to have.

And then, in walks a woman of means, scouting the shelves and in the display case. Alisha Sparrow (Kathy Treankler) wants a suit made as a surprise for her husband’s birthday a week away.

Norman is filled with but… but… buts about the shop not being open and all that, but soon he is caught up in the determination of this striking woman and how Sophie can keep the surprise by taking the husband’s measurements from a photo the wife hands her.

And then, in walks a man in desperate need of a job that Norman says is not available. Again, Norman is overwhelmed by circumstance, especially when Patrick Markham (Tim Killian) tells him of his 9-year-old daughter’s struggles with an exotic kidney disease. Norman has another employee.

All this transpires with byplay woven through – colorful bits with each person suddenly in Norman’s life. Humor bubbles throughout. For instance, when Norman and Alisha discuss art, Norman says his favorite artist paints portraiture that Alisha recognizes from images of women nude. In the web of dialogue, Norman finds himself saying he doesn’t keep his pornography at work – and on and on the laughs role as Norman tries to bungle his way out of his embarrassment.

And the play is not yet at its point, its raison d’être. Norman has dropped suggestions that he would better like a time when men dressed well, when life was neater and of a certain quality and sureness – and the frustrations and multitude of bothersome choices of life today were not around. A newspaper “on-this-day” item that Norman reads about the premiere of a play by George Bernard Shaw becomes a springboard to a leap to London of 1894.

Plays can take us anywhere, and Norm Foster takes the audience from Halifax today to London then. Norman still is dressed as, and speaks the same as, today, but everyone else dresses befitting 1894 and speaks British English. What happens on stage is quite a time capsule.

Norman is exposed to societal restrictions of the past: on Sophie’s life, on Alisha’s marital restrictions, on Patrick’s medical situation.

Norman finds “present or past have tremendous drawbacks.”

Realizations emerge in words of others, to “accept the way it is” (life today) and “There is only the here and now” (whatever the time).

The cast is marvelous. The production has the feel of how, in preparation, director David Zochert and his creative collaborators finessed nuances in sequence after sequence.

Doug Landwehr is on point throughout as a fussy man with a heart, mind and conscience. Kathy Treankler, Ali Weaver and Tim Killian skillfully pour all sorts of detail into their characters.

This is a carefully paced play that the players care-fully engineer their way through with expertise that comes with experience.

The production is part of remarkable happenings in recent months. As area theaters and players climb out of the tentativeness of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an eagerness, a hunger, about being able to return to what they love. Performance levels have been high in case after case. Another example is Green Bay Community Theater’s “The Gentleman Clothier.”

***

Note from theater: Due to COVID-19 concerns, patrons are required to wear masks in the building.

Running time: Two hours, 35 minutes

Remaining performances: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11; 4 p.m. Feb. 12; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-18; 4 p.m. Feb. 19-20

Info: gbcommunitytheater.com

Creative: Playwright – Norm Foster; director – Dave Zochert; stage manager/light board operator – Raechal Wozniak-Sanford; production manager – Lina Green; floor manager – Steven Troudt; lighting and sound designer – Kit Honkanen; set dresser – Sandy Zochert; prop master – Karen Konshak; costume designer – Judy Patefield; hair and make-up designer – Jacqueline Ploor; theater manager – Kit Honkanen

Cast:

Norman Davenport – Doug Landwehr

Sophie Tomesko – Ali Weaver

Alisha Sparrow – Kathy Treankler

Patrick Markham– Tim Killian

***

NEXT: “The Red Velvet Cake War” by Jones Hope Wooten, April 21-23, 27-30, May 1.

THE VENUE: Located at 122 N. Chestnut Ave. on Green Bay’s near west side, Green Bay Community Theater is one of the few community theaters that owns its performance space – and rehearsal space under the same roof. Stability is a big benefit. A landmark on Green Bay’s west side, the 193-seat Robert Lee Brault Playhouse features elements of an earlier time as a church, built in 1854 (the current backstage dressing room), 1895 (auditorium) and 1911 (today’s Community Room). The most obvious remnants are the church’s peaked side-wall windows with stained glass that is covered. High-up triangular windows still contain stained glass, and their patterns can be seen playing on sunny days when the troupe has matinees. The auditorium includes a 30 by 23-foot open-end stage with no stage curtain. The troupe has remodeled some portions of the building with medieval touches, but the seating area retains elements of a church. The theater includes wooden arches with decorative geometric designs on the ends and exposed beams in the sharply angled ceiling. The stage front consists of woodwork of repeated arches that looks to be repurposed wainscoting from other parts of the building. The troupe owns the building, which became its home in 1966. The Community Room serves as a gathering space for audiences prior to a performance and at intermission and for board and other internal meetings.

THE PERSON: Larger-than-life personality Robert Lee Brault was a longtime Green Bay Community Theater actor, director, scenic designer and managing director. He and his wife, Rita Brault, were mainstays from the time the troupe performed at various locations through the purchase of the present playhouse. Bob Brault died Nov. 1, 2015, in Florida at age 88. The troupe has established a special programming and education fund in his name.