BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Normally, a play with topics like those in “The Safe House” might be brushed aside as fare for the professional Peninsula Players Theatre… A family struggles with the failings in the aging of a beloved member.

That situation happens all the time in life, but not on the Players’ summer/fall stage.

A window of opportunity opened in the company’s 2022 “The Play’s the Thing” winter play reading series, in which plays sometimes get a test run or are offered as a piece to explore. As the latter, a reading of “The Safe House” was presented Monday night live and in-person in Bjorklunden lodge and – in a new opportunity I took advantage of – as an audio presentation online through 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, March 8.

Over time, playwright Kristine Thatcher has been part of the Players’ family as actor, director and playwright.

“The Safe House” is a memory play that takes place in Kristine Thatcher’s hometown of Lansing, Michigan, in 1982.

In the story, Bridget (Eva Nimmer) is visiting her grandmother, Hannah (Iris Lieberman), who is watched over in daily visits by her son/Bridget’s uncle, Matt (Noah Simon).

Bridget has been mostly away over time, acting in New York City. She doesn’t see the day-to-day of Hannah. To Bridget, who has just arrived for a stay, Hannah is perfectly fine.

The first half of the play consists of Bridget and Hannah in granddaughter-grandmother conversation in which they bring each other up on their lives.

Hannah speaks in an accent from being born in Germany. She tells of coming to America with Bridget’s grandfather and building a business, a tavern, from scratch and living in the same house she and her husband built 50 years ago. Hannah is quite proud of having two boys and 11 grandchildren. Now, her husband’s ashes are in the garden where she wants hers some day.

Bridget tells of her career, and life, being off at present. She is divorcing her second husband; violence is a reference point. Her next acting gig is months away, and she is making do coaching actors at $40 an hour. “It’s a doggy doggy world,” Hannah says in broken English. That’s one of the bits of humor from Hannah in the play.

The crux is a family conundrum: A family conference is to be held about placing Hannah in a nursing home, which she views as “a place for old people which nobody wants anymore.” Bridget has seen a feisty and self-assured woman in her brief time back and is disbelieving. Hannah has spoken of forgetting things here and there and has told Bridget she is managing the garden, getting up and down the basement steps to do laundry and taking care of her needs with insulin for her diabetes. Hannah has told of her sons’ pitch of Colonial Manor being a wonderful place just right for her. Her response to them has been another dose of Hannah humor: “If you like it so much, why don’t you go and live there.”

Bridget’s father is a vague figure at this point. She has tried telephoning him, with no response.

When her uncle, Matt, arrives, so does a burst of his jokes and his brusqueness about handling the everyday with his mother. Here, the family conundrum comes to the fore. Bridget is siding with Hannah, miffing Matt because he has been dealing with failings that led to sunstroke in the garden and forgetfulness that has led to almost burning the house down and much more.

The play seems to be a catharsis for Kristine Thatcher, telling a personal story. At the same time, it is a shared story. One can reflect on one’s life and family at the same time – and that is pleasant and unpleasant at the same time, just as life goes. In that way, “The Safe House” is powerful.

The audio version has signs of being a read play – not all the “t’s” crossed – but the story is there, fleshed out by professional actors.

One can picture Kristine Thatcher’s life at the time of the play. She is vulnerable in her career and marriage. Why she has come home to her grandmother and not her father is revealed. Time is telling on her grandmother. Hannah speaks of coming back from the dead and planning to make her presence known to Bridget with a tap. Poignance flows in an appeal of Bridget: “And you will help me over to the other side,” to which Hannah says yes, along with all the dogs Bridget has had over time, with Bridget naming each.

Normally, memory loss and tough memories are not Players mainstage fare. A reading is a way for access to bring a common experience to the table; the audio version is a new bonus, a “gift” of distant listening that has come along as an offshoot of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Running time: One hour, three minutes (without intermission)

Remaining access: to 7 p.m. March 8, with info at http://www.onthestage.com/peninsula-players-theatre

Creative: Playwright – Kristine Thatcher; director – Linda Fortunato

Cast (in order of appearance):

Narrator – Linda Fortunato

Bridget – Eva Nimmer

Hannah – Iris Lieberman

Matt – Noah Simon

