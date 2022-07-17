Casts of “Write Me a Murder” and “Wait Until Dark.” (Company posters)

MENASHA and FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Playwright Frederick Knott had a way with suspense.

He wrote three hit plays and then quit and lived off the royalties that kept rolling in.

Two of those plays were in our midst – simultaneously for a while – for an opportunity to examine Frederick Knott’s successfully knotty techniques.

“Wait Until Dark” was both a hit on Broadway and as a movie in the 1960s.

A blind woman has to outdo three slick crooks to survive.

Action starts right out of the gate (as in my review), and the Fox Valley’s Attic Chamber Theatre just finished a run that fed on that immediate intrigue.

“Wait Until Dark” and the famous “Dial M for Murder” are the best known of Frederick Knott’s work.

The third is “Write Me a Murder,” which is continuing a run (my review) to July 24 at the professional Peninsula Players Theatre near Fish Creek in Door County.

“Write Me a Murder” is less often produced because it is so hard to do.

Two fledgling writers come up with a sure-fire method for murder that they write for publication.

The audience sees the scheme put together, step by detailed step with much intricate dialogue and added tricky work with props and set pieces.

The story doesn’t get published, but an occasion arises for the writers to use their air-tight plan for real.

Through no fault of their own, that plot never thickens in a surprise ending of the first act.

It’s like the end has happened in the middle – a special Frederick Knott touch.

But there is the whole second act with more suspense and surprises – stuff that never gets old.

Whether in the Fox Valley or in the Door Peninsula, it has been fascinating to see and compare masterful techniques of tight play writing.

“Write Me a Murder” features an elaborate buildup, a BOOM and then more elaboration for a gotcha!

“Wait Until Dark” grabs right away and sustains a rolling tension.

Being live theater, the audience is lured along by a kind of reality.