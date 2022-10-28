Basic setup of household items for special effects in the Parkview Playhouse production “War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast.” (Warren Gerds)

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s always the rest of the story.

And so it goes with a Halloween episode of a radio series that scared a whole lot of America on Oct. 30, 1938.

“War of the Worlds” was broadcast by radio’s Columbia Broadcasting System.

On air, the story starts with a brief introduction by Orson Welles followed by music playing in a ballroom. The music keeps getting interrupted by news bulletins: The Martians have landed in New Jersey, and they are slaughtering people in a wider and wider arc with infernal machines.

So many listeners buy into the story and think it’s real that the broadcast becomes the most famous/infamous in radio history.

That broadcast is replicated in a Parkview Playhouse production. And there’s a rest of the story – a few times over. Writer Joe Landry’s “War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast” adds bits of information, and more, to the before and after of the notorious broadcast.

The premise is it’s Oct. 30, 1948, and key people are looking back at what happened 10 years earlier.

First, details of what happened behind the scenes are brought to light. In an interview, Howard Koch describes writing the script over the course of a week. He tells of racing through rewrite after rewrite involving director Orson Welles, who was rehearsing for a Broadway play, and CBS attorneys, who insisted on name changes of people and places.

Some of the principals in the broadcast:

Orson Welles, the host/director, who would go on to fame in film with “Citizen Kane” and much more.

John Houseman, the producer, who would continue to act and produce all over the place, including in collaboration with the magical, mercurial Orson Welles.

Howard Koch, whose writing touched on “Casablanca” and other films before being blacklisted (not mentioned in this play).

Bernard Hermann, leading the studio orchestra, whose great film scores included the famous screeching strings in the “Psycho” shower scene.

Following the 1949 elements, the “War of the Worlds” broadcast is replicated. The Parkview Playhouse production – done in a renovated bakery with black char marks still on a wall – includes sound effects with cast members using household items and director Bernie Starzewski and light/sound man Don Bruechert adding layers of electronic music and sound special effects. It’s a makeshift affair.

Having fun in an interesting story, the cast members play multiple characters while reading their scripts.

Listeners at home can be imagined. They hear desperation in live reports from the field as Martians attack with death rays and lethal waves of black smoke. Heard are the last words of a reporter, a military officer leading 7,000 men to doom and an airplane pilot on a doomed mission.

The script has an announcer saying the network is bringing these reports because “radio has the responsibility to serve the public interest at all times” – thus the shocking live reports.

Heard is scary stuff that can stir the imagination. In real life, many listeners believed what they were hearing, causing widespread alarm with immediate reaction and telephone calls to the studio. For real, the broadcast caused a stir.

It seems people may have stopped listening as they reacted because as the script goes on it is clear the character of an astronomer/professor and a survivor in a town are looking back a few days ahead. The this-is-happening-now effect is totally gone in the script.

Still, newspapers across the country and radio columnists had a field day with the “War of the Worlds” broadcast.

Joe Landry next returns to Oct. 31, 1938, mostly through the memory of Orson Welles (Daniel Hennel) and Howard Koch (Mike Eberhardy). Orson Welles is especially analytical about radio theater, his role as a story maker and the unknowns of listenership and impact. Orson Welles’ brilliance comes through.

So, “War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast” is a play-within-a-play that Parkview Playhouse is digging into as a Halloween venture. At the height of the script’s frenzy, the players crank up the scariness of the Martians are coming, the Martians are coming! But there’s much more background surrounding that.

I have a rest of the story, too. Because of a full schedule, I was not intending to attend this production. But at 5 p.m. Thursday, I, as a ticketholder, received a telephone call from Lawrence University box office that “The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)” was suddenly postponed because of illness. So, instead of driving to Appleton, I hopped in my car and drove to Manitowoc and found out more about an amazing night of one of Wisconsin’s fascinating native sons, Orson Welles.

Running time: One hour, 58 minutes

Remaining performances: 7 p.m. Oct. 28, 1 p.m. Oct. 29, 30

Creative: Playwright – Joe Landry, adding to the script by Howard Koch, who adapted the novel of H.G. Wells; director – Bernie Starzewski; lighting and sound – Don Bruechert; sound effects – cast members

Cast:

+ Orson Welles, news voice – Daniel Hennel

+ Lana Sherwood, 2X2L operator, Announcer #2, Paper Boy, Reporter, WBFR Stage Manager – Ripley Walters-Giblin

+ The Stranger, Policeman, Military voices – Eric Eberhardy

+ Carl Phillips, John Houseman, Little boy with toy – A.J. McCord

+ Freddie Filmore (Emcee) – David Neese

+ Howard Koch, Jake Laurentis – Mike Eberhardy

+ Stage Manager, Announcer #1 – Rebecca Wilinski

+ Dan Seymour, Lt. Vogt, Secretary of the Interior, Announcer #3 – Kilian Wilinski

+ Ensemble – multiple cast members

NEXT: “Mary Rose” by J.M. Barrie, dates TBA.

THE VENUE: Parkview Playhouse, the theater at 932 S. 12th St. in Manitowoc, draws its name from the building’s original purpose as Parkview Bakery. The proprietors are Bernard and Marilyn Starzewski. The capacity is 49 persons. The space is rectangular. At the rear of the performance area is exposed brick that is embedded with soot from the fires of the bakery ovens. The room includes an exposed ceiling beam, a brick chimney and two windows draped by flowery curtains. The ceiling is painted black. The wall to the audience’s right is painted magenta, and wall to the left is magenta at the top and cream colored below. The audience sits on movable chairs of tan fabric for the seat and back, wood arms and metal framework. Speckled tan carpeting extends to the performance space, the rear floor of which is raised almost a foot, with the raised portion shaping an “L” that leads to the production control area to the audience’s left. The space is designed for intimate productions.