GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In this holiday season, many people find comfort in their favorites.

Here are some of the popular titles being performed live in our region this season.

Hundreds of our friends and neighbors are preparing to celebrate – on stage – in a wide variety of ways.

For spectacle with music, there is the Dudley Birder Chorale-led annual “Holiday Pops” in two performances at The Weidner in Green Bay: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10.

Every year, there is a nativity scene at the end with a real baby.

The popularity of “White Christmas” – the movie and the song – is probably why nine performances Dec. 1-11 are sold out for Abrams Spotlight Productions.

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is getting two variations, with one featuring songs at The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills: Dec. 2-18.

The other is as a radio play spiced by the pros at Third Avenue PlayWorks in Sturgeon Bay: Dec. 11-31.

Also getting variations is the family hit “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” one being as a play by Sheboygan Theatre Company: Dec. 2-10.

The other production is as a musical by Evergreen Theater Young Actors performing in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College: Dec. 1-4 in six performances.

Also, Evergreen Theatre Mainstage will try not to shoot an eye out at Walter Theatre with another favorite, “A Christmas Story”: Dec. 9-18.

For reverence, George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” is offered at Weill Center for the Performing Arts by the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra and Chorus: Dec. 10.

The Oshkosh Chamber Singers will keep alive a tradition of more than 30 years with two performances of “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” at Trinity Episcopal Church in Oshkosh: Dec. 17.

For sacred music by quality singers, NEWVoices choir will sing a program called “Gather ’Round the Manger” at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay: Dec. 16…

And twice the following day in Lawrence University Memorial Chapel in Appleton: Dec. 17.

More about these performances and other holiday offerings are part of my daily column.