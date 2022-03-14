GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An actor is handed a manilla envelope on stage, and the script is read.

That is this story, totally bare.

The script was read Sunday night in the Tarlton Theatre as part of a new venture, The Weidner Downtown, involving live performances and classic film showings.

“White Rabbit, Red Rabbit,” a play like no other, is the first public event.

The premise is an actor reads the play sight unseen. An illusion is the author is speaking through the actor and telling a story of the mind. Members of the audience participate at times.

Along the way, the actor/author asks if someone in the audience has pen and paper and could take notes. Later, that person is asked to contact the author by the email given. In part, this is what I wrote to Nassim Soleimanpour:

“I was taking notes with pen and paper in the first place because I was working. I am a writer employed by a television station to write about live performances in our region of Wisconsin, a state in the middle of the United States…

“The actor was Cassandra Bissell, a professional I have seen and reviewed a number of times. One play she starred in is ‘Silent Sky,’ about Henrietta Leavitt, an astronomer from Wisconsin who in the early 1900s – imagine this – helped open the door to measuring the universe.

“Cassandra is an excellent, flexible actor, and ‘White Rabbit, Red Rabbit’ flowed from her. It was fascinating how the process of being a professional actor works. She read your script cold, yet always with animation and spontaneity. The audience hung on her/your words and concepts, and the performance was a success.”

There has been no response as yet, perhaps because of a time factor. The program says Nassim Soleimanpour lives in Berlin, Germany.

Nassim Soleimanpour is a native of Iran, restrictions of which shape his outlook. A story/fable in is play involves rabbits and behaviors.

Witnessing what happens in the presentation and the story/fable stretches the viewer’s brain. This 70-minute saga leads to a choice akin to something from an Aesop fable of life and death. Poison is involved. Whoa.

Prior to Sunday’s presentation, Kelli Strickland, executive and artistic director of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, told the audience the goals of The Weidner Downtown: To bring adventuresome and challenging work into the community in a flexible space often with career talent in the area. An overview of the season is here: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/new-venture-starting-in-green-bays-broadway-district/.

Production poster. (Weidner Center)

“White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” has a certain edge in language and thought.

Some of what is done through Nassim Soleimanpour’s words is playful. People from the audience enact animals in a situation in a circus. The actor is asked to be a cheetah enacting an ostrich, which Cassandra Bissell did quite nimbly and flexibly. In a series of questions, Nassim Soleimanpour teases the women in the back of the house and imagines them all beautiful and smiling.

He quickly turns to a head game. “Did you do all I asked? What are your limits of obedience?”

He refers to murder. He refers to suicide, listing 17 ways to commit such.

And then there is the white rabbit, red rabbit thing. There’s a metaphor there open to whatever understanding the viewer chooses to take.

Sunday at the Tarlton Theatre, a prime experience was seeing how a pro could take mysterious material and immediately interact with the written material and the audience as if the people were friends on a shared adventure into the unknown. Invigorating.

***

NEXT (for The Weidner Downtown): “The Stranger,” part of Green Bay Film Society Presents, March 16. Info: weidnercenter.com.

THE VENUE: The Tarlton Theatre is located at 405-409 W. Walnut St. on Green Bay’s west side. It is a multipurpose facility with a bar in the lobby and varied seating in the viewing/performance space. The audience faces a movie screen. Seating is in booths with a table, in raised areas to the left and right with stools and tables or in movable chairs/optional tables on the main floor. In front of the movie screen is a slightly raised stage for varied live performances. The interior borrows from Art Deco. The building was built in the 1920s as an auto dealership. Standard Theatres Management Corp. converted the building into the West Theatre, a movie house, opening Nov. 14, 1941. The opener was “Dive Bomber” with Errol Flynn and Fred MacMurray. (My career of reviewing started at the West in June 1967 with the top-shelf “Hawaii” with Julie Andrews and Max Von Sydow). The theater became a brew’n’view style movie theater, the West Pitcher Show, June 12, 1987. It morphed into the Historic West Theatre, showing second-run, independent and foreign features along with hosting live entertainment and dancing after the last movie was screened. By 2004, that venture closed, and the building ran through a series of transformations. It reopened Dec. 15, 2018, as the Tarlton Theatre, with a dinner menu of American fare, a liquor bar and featuring movies on screen a few nights a week and live entertainment on stage on weekends. The exterior architecture is Streamline Moderne.