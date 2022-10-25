OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre is heading into a new season next week with an umbrella title of “New Horizons.” Info: uwoshkosh.edu.theatre.

On the website, Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft, artistic director and chair of UWO Theatre, says this:

“We have a classic American musical, ‘Grease;’ a performance reading of a new play, ‘My Genius of Humanity;’ a whimsical play with music and improvisation, ‘Peter and the StarCatcher;’ and last but not least – a crazy comedy, ‘The (One-Act) Play That Goes Wrong!’ After the regular season of shows, we will be participating in World Premiere Wisconsin that is happening at theaters throughout the state – plans are still brewing for this event.

“Our theme of ‘New Horizons’ represents all that we have ahead of us this season. After the struggle of the past two years, where we succeeded in offering a full slate of theatrical productions, we are looking to the future as bright and full of possibilities. We also encourage you to support the theater being produced on our UWO Fox Cities and our UWO Fond du Lac campuses. UWO Theatre is a regional experience.”

Season overview:

+ “Grease” by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey

Main stage: Theatre Arts Center

7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 4, 5; 2 p.m. Nov. 6; high school matinee 10 a.m. Nov. 4

Theatre Arts Center

Directed by Merlaine Angwall

Snapshot: The rock ‘n’ roll score features such hits as “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’” and “We Go Together.” The story “celebrates Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory.”

+ “My Genius of Humanity” by Richard Kalinoski of the theater faculty

7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 9, 10; 2 p.m. Dec. 11

Staged performance reading in Experimental Theatre

Directed by Richard Kalinoski

Snapshot: “Inspired by the misbegotten journey of well-intentioned Armenian-Americans following World War II, the story examines the struggle of the Davidian family as they voluntarily emigrate to Soviet-dominated Armenia in search of the perceived comfort of their ancestral home. The play reveals what ‘home’ means to family and what family must do to remake home.”

+ “Peter and the Star Catcher” by Rick Elice

7:30 p.m. March 9, 10, 11; 2 p.m. March 12Directed by Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft

Main stage: Theatre Arts Center

Directed by Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft

Snapshot: The Tony Award-winning play with music “upends the century- ld story of how a dejected orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unlikely heroes, ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ playfully explores the depths of greed, despair and the bonds of friendship, duty and love. Featuring a dozen actors portraying more than 100 unforgettable characters. The set for the play will be created from found and recycled objects so this improvisational treat supports the universities sustainability practices.”

+ “The (One-Act) Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields

7:30 p.m. April 27, 28, 29; 2 p.m. April 30

Main stage: Theatre Arts Center

Directed by Ryan Schabach (UW-Oshkosh alum)

Snapshot: “A classic murder mystery. There has been an untimely death at a country manor, everyone is a suspect and an inspector is on the case to find the guilty party. However, when this play is performed by the accident-prone thespians of The Cornley Drama Society, everything that can go wrong… does.”

+ World Premier Wisconsin

In late spring 2023, the UW Oshkosh Theatre Department is joining companies throughout the state in celebrating new plays and musicals. More information is to come but for now, it’s a secret.