GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Play-by-Play Theatre announced its 2022 Shakespeare in the park production will be “Much Ado About Nothing.”

According to a press release: Performances in Whitney Park, 800 Main St., in downtown Green Bay will be at 2:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10. The rain date is 6 p.m. July 11.

Artistic director of “Green Bay’s First Professional Theater Company” is Mary Ehlinger. Directing again is her daughter, Carolyn Silverberg.

Admission to the performances again will be free, with donations accepted.

“Much Ado About Nothing” is comedy. It is believed William Shakespeare wrote it in 1598 and 1599.

Set in Messina, the play revolves around two romantic pairings that emerge when a group of soldiers arrive in the town. The first, between Claudio and Hero, is nearly altered by the accusations of the villain, Don John. The second romance, between Claudio’s friend Benedick and Hero’s cousin Beatrice, takes center stage as the play goes on, riding on both characters’ wit and banter.

Secrets and trickery form the backbone of the play’s comedy, intrigue and action.

Auditions are May 9 and 10 at The Premiere in downtown Green Bay. Info: playbyplaytheatre.org.

The production will be presented in association with Olde Main Street, Inc. (Downtown Green Bay), with grant funding from the Green Bay Packers Foundation and The Hammock Fund, a fund of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

A few of the quotes from the play, which is thick with romantic references:

+ “I had rather hear my dog bark at a crow, than a man swear he loves me.”

+ “Let me be that I am and seek not to alter me.”

+ “Some Cupid kills with arrows, some with traps.”

+ “For which of my bad parts didst thou first fall in love with me?”

+ “When I said I would die a bachelor, I did not think I should live till I were married.”

+ “There was a star danced, and under that was I born.”

+ “I love you with so much of my heart that none is left to protest.”

+ “I wish my horse had the speed of your tongue.”

+ “Thou and I are too wise to woo peaceably.”