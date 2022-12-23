Season poster. (Let Me Be Frank Productions)

Let Me Be Frank Productions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A show troupe unlike any around has this to say about 2023: “Let Me Be Frank Productions is thrilled to be sharing our 24th season of entertainment!”

Led by Frank Hermans and Pat Hibbard as co-writers and co-directors, the company has five new mainstage productions lined up.

With info at meyertheater.org, the shows as described by the troupe:

+ Seroogy’s Green Bay’s Willy Wonka – Feb. 3-25.

Golden tickets are to be discovered by a child in the U.P., the Fox Valley and Green Bay. The winner their parents get a tour of Seroogy’s Chocolate Factory. Music from the ’60s and ’70s.

+ Punta Kaukauna – April 7-29.

Kaukauna cheese is served around the world, and, well, we take it on vacation. Music with an island flair.

“BayFest” – June 16-Aug. 5.

For 29 years, BayFest was the premier music festival in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s a battle of the brats, Oktoberfest vs. Knackwurst! Music from the ’80s.

+ “Fort Howard: We Wipe America” – Sept. 15-Oct. 14.

If you worked at Fort Howard in the 1970s, you wiped America, literally. Music from the 70s.

+ “A Frank’s Christmas” – Nov. 24-Dec. 30.

A beloved family tradition for 24 years running. A new and all-original story to enjoy every year and get you in the holiday spirit!

All evening shows at the Meyer Theatre will begin at 7:30 p.m.