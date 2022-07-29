GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Theatre Z of greater Green Bay will present “Art-Z” from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4-5 in Bush Arts Building on the St. Norbert Campus, 403 Third St. Donations are welcome.

The company has previously presented plays, but “Art-Z” is different.

“Theatre Z has taken a couple of hits this summer,” artistic director Stephen Rupsch said in an email. “We had two shows planned but encountered every possible problem producing them. I should not complain since we have had great energy in the past decade and were able to accomplish much on a shoestring.

“We wanted to do something this summer – that was important to us – so we have created an unusual event… This is a site-specific event, inspired by what was called a ‘Happening’ in the ’60s, but not quite.”

According to a press release: The event consists of exhibitions and presentations that explore how our society interacts, responds to and values art and creativity. The event will offer small, short snippets of presentations, but also invite the audience to become artists as well.

In the two-hour span of time, audiences are free to wander through the building and encounter various performance or static art projects. The only unified activity will be a presentation of the audience created “exquisite corpse” at the end of the evening. However, the audience may come and go at will – similar to an open house – during those two hours.

Among the several exhibits and presentations are a preview of April Beiswenger’s new gallery exhibition, “Advocate for an Imposter.”

Interactive presentations include “Soapbox,” for which audience members are encouraged to read out loud various statements from artists and writers about the creative process, and “Game Show,” a comical look at the sometimes arbitrary value placed on fine art.

There also are silent processes that audiences can partake of, including joining a drawing studio and creating individual pieces to take home.

Theatre Z company members who are performing, designing, writing and conceiving the project include April Beiswenger, associate artistic director, and Stephen Rupsch, artistic director of Theatre Z. They are joined by Theatre Z members Carol Cassell, Rochelle Van Erem, Patricia Grimm, Teresa Sergott Aportela, Elizabeth Jolly, Eric D. Westphal, Jennifer Thomas (visiting from Canton, N.Y.), Katie Schroeder, Grace Sergott, and Kaitlin Honkanen, Alex Gruber and Noah Simon.

The doors for the Bush Art Center will open at 6:40 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5.

Theatre Z is a professional theater company working in Green Bay.

Funding for “Art-Z” is made possible by private donations.